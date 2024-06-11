LuvBuds Welcomes Potential Rescheduling of Cannabis: A Boost for Dispensaries
We anticipate this move will cultivate a more dynamic and inclusive marketplace, benefiting distributors, vendors, dispensaries, and consumers alike.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuvBuds LLC, a leading wholesale distributor of cannabis accessories, embraces the recent developments from the Department of Justice regarding the potential rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. This decision promises transformative benefits for the cannabis industry as a whole.
— CEO, Brett Harris
While the DEA's decision is seen as a step forward, LuvBuds acknowledges the need for more comprehensive reform to bridge the gap between federal and state cannabis laws. Nevertheless, this milestone signifies a significant shift in federal policy, recognizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis and opening the door for more inclusive regulations.
Rescheduling cannabis stands to greatly benefit dispensaries nationwide. By transitioning from Schedule I to Schedule III, cannabis could become more accessible and affordable for consumers. This change could lead to lower retail prices, enhancing competitiveness and appeal in the market. The “pass along” effect for the Accessory Business will be enormous. Dispensaries will experience more traffic and Consumer’s will have more buying power, two essential elements to growing the overall retail business in this category.
LuvBuds believes that rescheduling cannabis is not only a symbolic victory but also a practical step towards a more equitable and flourishing cannabis industry. By fostering greater flexibility in legal consumption, this decision could catalyze innovation and growth within the dispensary sector.
“As a wholesale distributor deeply committed to the success of our industry partners, LuvBuds is optimistic about the potential impact of cannabis rescheduling,” stated Founder and CEO Brett Harris. “We anticipate this move will cultivate a more dynamic and inclusive marketplace, benefiting distributors, vendors, dispensaries, and consumers alike.”
