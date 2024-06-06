Love to experience and share The Sweetest Tennis Weekend at US Open? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn VIP Tix and Stay at The Sweetest Hotels www.ThreeDaystoParty.com Love to experience and share The Sweetest Food, Music, and Sport weekends? Join The Club, participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn Three Days to Party www.ThreeDaystoParty.com Love to Pamper Your Pet and Fly 1st Class? Participate in Recruiting for Good causes to earn the sweetest travel gift card to enjoy $3000 saving for LA to NY flights with the only airline for pets and sweet human friends www.KidsFlyVIP.com We're doing our part to Party for GOOD, by limiting the number of rewarded sweet party trips that require flights every year! www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Want to hire talented professionals today and make an impact too! RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds for cause. The staffing agency rewards referrals with sweet party trips.

We're doing our part to Party for GOOD, by limiting the number of rewarded sweet party trips that require flights every year!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.R4G is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with sweet Three Days to Party Trips and Kids Fly VIP (Flights for pets to fly in Lear Jets from LA to NY). Recruiting for Good is limiting the number of rewards requiring flights to 3 Three Days to Party Trips (per destination).According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We're doing our part to Party for GOOD by limiting the number of trips in 2025 to Napa Valley's BottleRock (May), The Wynn Hotel's Revelry in Vegas (June), and The US Open in NYC (August)!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Hungry Talented Kids. Kids are hired to taste the sweetest treats and food they love, and do sweet reviews. "Do a Great Job...Get Hired Again!" Just like in the real world. Our sweetest mission is to teach kids sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!Love to Party for Good and experience The Sweetest Food, Music, and Sport Weekends? Join the club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring Program; and earn Three Days to Party Trips to "Napa Valley's BottleRock, The Wynn Hotel Revelry (Food Event), and US Open in NYC." Trips include VIP Tix and 3 Day Stay at The Sweetest Hotels. www.ThreeDaystoParty.com The Sweetest Weekend to Party for Good!

12-Year-Old NJ Girl InaMinute worked on The Sweetest Girls Design Tomorrow Gig; Mom and Me Lunch to taste and review the best restaurants. Now available in LA!