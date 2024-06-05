Hypoparathyroidism Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Hypoparathyroidism Market Report

Hypoparathyroidism companies are AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hypoparathyroidism Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hypoparathyroidism, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypoparathyroidism market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hypoparathyroidism Market Report:

The Hypoparathyroidism market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In 2023, the market size of hypoparathyroidism in the 7MM was estimated to be ~USD 370 million.

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare disease characterized by low serum calcium levels, elevated serum phosphorus levels, and absent or inappropriately low levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) in the circulation. The prevalence of hypoparathyroidism in the United States is estimated to be 24 to 37 per 100,000 individuals.

Hypoparathyroidism most frequently arises due to postoperative complications following thyroidectomy, resulting in inadequate levels of PTH in the body. Nonsurgical etiologies include rare genetic conditions and syndromes, autoimmune destruction of the glands, destruction or invasion due to the tumor, radiation, or infiltration by iron or copper; hypomagnesemia and magnesium depletion; and idiopathic.

The diagnosis relies on assessing the levels of albumin-corrected total calcium, plasma parathyroid hormone, serum magnesium, and 25-hydroxyvitamin D within the body.

Low, or inappropriately normal, concentration of serum PTH in association with hypocalcemia is the hallmark of hypoparathyroidism and helps to differentiate this disease from other disorders associated with hypocalcemia (eg, vitamin D deficiency). Hence, a reliable assay (second/third-generation assays) for measuring serum PTH is critical for making the diagnosis.

The treatment goal is maintaining serum calcium levels in the low-normal range, controlling symptoms, and avoiding hypercalciuria. Standard of care (SoC) consists of dietary and oral calcium supplements, active vitamin D analogs, thiazide diuretics when necessary to help manage hypercalciuria and low salt diet, and magnesium supplementation, in some cases.

Patients who are more difficult to control on traditional therapy can be treated with daily subcutaneous injections of recombinant human parathyroid hormone. PTH replacement reduces the oral calcium and calcitriol requirements, increases physiological bone turnover, and improves quality of life.

NATPARA is currently the only approved drug to treat hypoparathyroidism. However, in September 2019, Takeda issued a US recall for all doses of NATPARA for injection due to a potential issue related to rubber particulates and has also planned to discontinue manufacturing the drug globally at the end of 2024.

Few therapies are being investigated for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. Some key players involved in the development are Amolyt Pharma (AZP-3601), Ascendis Pharma (TransCon PTH), and Calcilytix Therapeutics (encaleret).

It has been observed that hypoparathyroidism prevalence varied across the 7MM countries based on the age-specific prevalence of the disease. For instance, the highest proportion was observed in the 65+ years age group in the US, while in EU4 and the UK, people aged 55─64 years accounted for the maximum patient pool. Additionally, it has been observed that hypoparathyroidism manifests in females and males at a ratio of approximately 4:1.

The United States market size accounted for ~USD 200 million in 2023, constituting approximately 60% of the total 7MM market.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the largest market size in 2023.

In 2023, among all the therapies, the highest revenue was generated by Teriparatide, i.e., ~USD 120 million, in the 7MM.

In the 7MM, TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) is expected to achieve the highest revenue by 2034.

US had the highest prevalent population of hypoparathyroidism, accounting for around 45% of the total prevalent cases in the 7MM with ~130,000 cases, followed by the UK, in 2023. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population, with ~11,000 cases in 2023

Japan had ~33,000 prevalent cases of hypoparathyroidism in 2023, which is anticipated to increase at a steady growth rate by 2034.

Among the major types of hypoparathyroidism, chronic hypoparathyroidism was observed to be more prevalent than transient hypoparathyroidism, accounting for nearly 90% of the total cases.

In 2023, around 16,800 cases of Hypoparathyroidism were diagnosed in males in the US

Key Hypoparathyroidism Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Hypoparathyroidism Therapies: TRANSCON PTH (palopegteriparatide), Encaleret (BBP-305/CLTX-305), and others

The Hypoparathyroidism market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hypoparathyroidism pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hypoparathyroidism market dynamics.

Hypoparathyroidism Overview

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare medical condition characterized by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) in the body. The parathyroid glands, located in the neck, are responsible for regulating calcium and phosphorus levels in the blood. When these glands produce too little PTH, it disrupts the balance of calcium and phosphorus in the body, leading to various symptoms and complications.



Hypoparathyroidism Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hypoparathyroidism Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hypoparathyroidism market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hypoparathyroidism

Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hypoparathyroidism

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hypoparathyroidism market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hypoparathyroidism market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hypoparathyroidism Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Scope of the Hypoparathyroidism Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hypoparathyroidism Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Hypoparathyroidism Therapies: TRANSCON PTH (palopegteriparatide), Encaleret (BBP-305/CLTX-305), and others

Hypoparathyroidism Therapeutic Assessment: Hypoparathyroidism current marketed and Hypoparathyroidism emerging therapies

Hypoparathyroidism Market Dynamics: Hypoparathyroidism market drivers and Hypoparathyroidism market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hypoparathyroidism Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hypoparathyroidism Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Hypoparathyroidism Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hypoparathyroidism

3. SWOT analysis of Hypoparathyroidism

4. Hypoparathyroidism Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hypoparathyroidism Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hypoparathyroidism Disease Background and Overview

7. Hypoparathyroidism Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hypoparathyroidism

9. Hypoparathyroidism Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hypoparathyroidism Unmet Needs

11. Hypoparathyroidism Emerging Therapies

12. Hypoparathyroidism Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hypoparathyroidism Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hypoparathyroidism Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hypoparathyroidism Market Drivers

16. Hypoparathyroidism Market Barriers

17. Hypoparathyroidism Appendix

18. Hypoparathyroidism Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

