MADSEC Names 2024 Special Education Honorees of the Year

Every year, the Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities (MADSEC) announces Honorees of the Year, who are individuals who work in the field of Special Education within Maine schools.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins MADSEC in congratulating the 2023-24 awardees in addition to thanking all educators within the Special Education division. Congratulations to Angela, Kendra, Scott, and Erin, and read more about them below.

To learn more about MADSEC, these awards, and the honorees, visit their website:

