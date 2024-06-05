Breastfeeding Today & Beyond

4 June 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - In celebration of World Food Safety Day 2024, let's shine a spotlight on the incredible benefits of breastfeeding for both babies and mothers. Breastfeeding is a natural and safe way to provide essential nutrients to infants, promoting their healthy growth and development. As the infant grows, the mother's breast milk will change to meet the infant's nutritional needs. Additionally, breast milk contains antibodies that help protect newborns from common childhood illnesses and infections, thereby ensuring a healthier start in life. For mothers, the benefits are also far-reaching as breastfeeding can reduce the mother's risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure. All with the bonus benefit of bonding. Breastfeeding fosters a unique bond between mother and child, offering emotional comfort and security.

As a practical step towards protecting the survival and health of babies and women, breastfeeding is a central part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and is linked to many of the Sustainable Development Goals. Breastfeeding is, for example, a critical aspect in achieving SDG2 and SDG3 — which include ending hunger, improving nutrition, and promoting health and well-being.

Promoting breastfeeding practices such as initiation within one hour of birth and continuing for up to two (2) years of age beyond is essential for improving child health, preventing malnutrition, and reducing under-5 mortality. By choosing to breastfeed, mothers are not only safeguarding their babies' health but also contributing to food security by providing a sustainable and safe food source. This World Food Safety Day, let's promote and support breastfeeding as a vital practice for nourishing our youngest populations.