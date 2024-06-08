Patti Spadaro Band Releases Empowering New Single “Glass Shatters”

I was so excited to finally be represented in the second highest seat of our government. I wanted to celebrate this historic moment together!”
— Patti Spadaro

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Patti Spadaro Band, led by the dynamic guitarist, singer, and songwriter Patti Spadaro, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, “Glass Shatters,” on June 8, 2024. This powerful anthem is a tribute to the strength and resilience of women, inspired by the historic swearing-in of the first female Vice President of the United States.

“Glass Shatters” began taking shape in the winter of 2020-2021, as Spadaro was moved by the significant moment in history. “I remember sitting by the TV and watching the swearing-in of our first female Vice President,” Spadaro recalls. “I was so excited to finally be represented in the second highest seat of our government. I wanted to celebrate this historic moment together. This was a true moment of progress.”

The song, which Spadaro describes as a “rallying cry,” is intended to unite women from all walks of life and celebrate their progress. “If we ‘keep rising up, never giving up,’ progress will continue,” she says. The track features five women’s voices harmonizing and weaving together, with Spadaro on guitar, Anne Celedonia on keys, and contributions from background vocalists Cherylann Hawk, Jill Simmons, and Alison McTavish. Drummer and recording engineer Eric Kurtzrock and bassist Ryan Black also add their unique talents to the mix.

Patti Spadaro is known for her introspective, heartfelt songwriting and creative lead guitar work. Her organic grooves, memorable original compositions, and spontaneous jam sessions are the trademarks of the Patti Spadaro Band. The group believes in the uplifting and transformative power of music, aiming to inspire and unite through their art.

The single “Glass Shatters” was recorded at Blue Door Recorders in Pittsburgh, showcasing the local talent and collaborative spirit that defines the band. Spadaro’s music career has taken her from Pennsylvania to the Musician’s Institute in Hollywood and back, where she has continued to make significant contributions to the music scene.

Her journey includes releasing multiple albums, performing in renowned clubs and festivals, and opening for legendary acts like Little Feat, Eddie Van Halen, and Melvin Seals & JGB. Despite her success in Los Angeles, she returned to Pennsylvania to raise her two daughters while continuing her musical career, recording two more albums, and performing widely.

Spadaro’s influences are as diverse as her career, spanning genres and eras, including Bonnie Raitt, Tedeschi/Trucks, The Grateful Dead, Natalie Merchant, John Mayer, Phish, Little Feat, The Allman Brothers, Michael Franti, Sara Bareilles, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Band, and Counting Crows. For more information about Patti Spadaro and her music, visit www.pattispadaro.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Patti Spadaro Band Releases Empowering New Single “Glass Shatters”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Patti Spadaro Band Releases Empowering New Single “Glass Shatters”
Cherylann Hawk Releases Heartwarming New Single “Love & Gratitude”
Erin Enderlin Featuring Cliff & Susan Release New Collaboration “Last Call”
View All Stories From This Author