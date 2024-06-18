Logistics Plus Receives Plastic Neutrality Certification for a Fourth Year

2024 Plastic Neutrality Certificate NEW

7.9 million pounds of plastic waste collected in the last four years is credited to Logistics Plus.

We are committed to preserving and protecting the oceans and their wildlife while supporting our global sustainability mission.” — Yuriy Ostapyak

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has received the official Ocean Integrity Plastic Neutrality Certification for 2023 – a fourth straight year. Last year, Logistics Plus reduced its plastic footprint by supporting the collection of over 77 thousand pounds of marine plastic and waste.The Ocean Integrity Blue Ocean Plastic Neutral Program allows companies with sustainability initiatives to establish their plastic footprint and reduce it by supporting the collection of marine plastic and waste. One ton of plastic in the ocean can cause up to $33,000 worth of damage to the international economy."Logistics Plus has truly made a remarkable impact on reducing plastic waste, having removed an astonishing 3,599,024 kilos of plastic over four years," said Captain Kieran Kelly, Commissioner, Managing Director for Ocean Integrity. "This impressive achievement is a testament to their commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.""For the past four years, Logistics Plus has partnered with Ocean Integrity to become plastic neutral through The Blue Ocean Program," said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. "We are committed to preserving and protecting the oceans and their wildlife while supporting our global sustainability mission. Through this initiative, we have contributed to eliminating thousands of tons of single-use plastics from entering our environment each year."About Ocean IntegrityOcean Integrity's primary objective is to mitigate the amount of plastic going into the world's oceans and significantly reduce and remove plastic waste in significant waste collection areas. Ocean Integrity reclaims plastic materials from the sea through innovative techniques that vary based on the size and concentration of the plastic waste material encountered. Learn more about Ocean Integrity and its Blue Ocean Program at oceanintegrity.com.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

You Can Help Us Remove Plastic Pollution from our Ocean