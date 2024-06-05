EU backed fund PureTerra Ventures invests in sustainable chemical company with alternative water treatment applications

Left to right, Nic Pannekeet (partner at PureTerra Ventures); Paul O’Callaghan (founder and CEO, BlueTech Forum); Roger Berry (CEO, Sudoc), Joost Oostveen, (communications, Momentum Capital) PureTerra Ventures

Sustainable chemical company Sudoc has received capital commitment worth $4 million from PureTerra Ventures, and its backer European Investment Fund (EIF).

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable chemical company Sudoc has received capital commitment worth $4 million from water tech fund PureTerra Ventures, and its backer European Investment Fund (EIF), as it prepares to launch its product into the European water treatment market.

This follows a recent $6 million capital commitment from Dutch investor Momentum Capital, bringing the total investment so far to $20 million.

Nic Pannekeet, partner at PureTerra Ventures, said: “Sudoc is a company that perfectly aligns with our own business ethos. We want to help develop disruptive water technologies that offer innovative solutions to enable a sustainable water cycle. Its innovative products are designed with the intention of putting chemistry back in balance with nature, and both human and environmental health.”

He added: “By removing harmful chemicals from a range of applications, including wastewater, we believe Sudoc is uniquely positioned to play a decisive role in removing toxic chemicals from our planet. This is why we are investing in Sudoc, because we believe in the company’s potential for helping to make the earth a cleaner, healthier place to live.”

Announcing the investment at this year’s BlueTech Forum, Roger Berry, CEO of Sudoc, said: “It is an incredible honor to receive the endorsement and backing of PureTerra Ventures and their partners at the European Investment Fund. Given the EU’s commitment to lessening chemical burden and improving the purity of our planet’s water resources, we at Sudoc have seen the EU as core to our growth and impact. We look forward to working with PureTerra to bring our TAML chemistry to market.”

The investment will help Sudoc takes its sustainable cleaning products to the water treatment and water intensive industrial processes markets. The company has recently opened its first office in Amsterdam, thanks to the funding from Momentum Capital.

Sudoc’s patented TAML catalysts mimic natural oxidization processes. Its NEAT brand, designed especially for the wastewater market, helps to make chemical reactions exponentially more efficient while reducing lifecycle costs.

NEAT’s potential was recognized last year after winning the BlueTech Forum 2023 Disrupt-O-Meter Award for the water technology with the most disruptive potential. NEAT uses fewer chemicals than comparable treatments, makes systems more efficient, effective, and can save up to 90 percent of energy costs in electrochemical treatment systems.

Peter Coveliers, permanent representative for the EIF to Benelux, said: “The European Investment Fund has partnered with PureTerra to develop companies and technologies that can fundamentally change our ways of treating water. Changing the way we use chemicals and treat micropollutants neatly fits within the EU Green Deal ambitions, we are excited that Sudoc recognizes the EU as their launching platform.”

Coveliers added: “We applaud PureTerra’s investment in Sudoc and their efforts to reduce chemical exposure by increasing chemical efficiency and attacking climate change by lessening our need to use heat in many industrial processes. Sudoc is pursuing a worthy mission.”

In a series of research projects with Brunel University London, the original TAML catalysts were found to be ‘at least as effective’ in removing synthetic chemicals from wastewater as existing solutions but at a lower cost, on both a financial and energy use basis.

Sudoc’s products eliminate pollutants that are harmful to the environment, and also make water resources more reusable, helping to meet EU regulation targets on increased water reuse.

Paul O’Callaghan, founder and CEO of BlueTech Forum, said: “We founded BlueTech Forum to support the efforts of entrepreneurs and investors and to generate innovation in the water space. Sudoc was a new entrant to water just a few short years ago, and has taken great strides, moved fast, learned quick and executed very well. Their leadership team is committed to making a positive impact in water and creating value for clients and investors.”

O’Callaghan added: “PureTerra is one of the most active and astute water investors out there. I think this is a great fit and very good opportunity for both Sudoc and PureTerra. I am looking forward to seeing what they can do together.”

Martijn van Rheenen, strategic director of Momentum Capital, said: “We are pleased to partner with PureTerra in bringing new capital resources to Sudoc, a company we believe will fundamentally change the way we use chemicals in treatment in water.”

About Sudoc

Sudoc is an innovative chemical industry startup developing a sustainable but powerful chemistry that can outperform toxic chemicals in many applications. TAML® molecules, developed by Dr. Terry Collins and his team at Carnegie Mellon University’s Institute for Green Science, mimic natural oxidation processes to make common oxidants like hydrogen peroxide exponentially more reactive and effective. Sudoc's first brand Dot tackles tough cleaning challenges, while its second brand NEAT™ addresses water contaminants. The company has been recognized by C&EN, Fast Company, the Biomimicry Institute, Imagine H2O, and more.

PureTerra Ventures

PureTerra Ventures is an investment firm focused exclusively on disruptive water technologies. With a deep understanding of the global water sector, they recognize the urgent need to address the water crisis while embracing innovative solutions. Leveraging their entrepreneurial experience, extensive network, and unrivaled pipeline of disruptive water technologies, PureTerra is positioned to catalyze investment solutions and address water challenges globally. Founded in 2017, their vision of “Clean Water for All” drives their commitment to making a meaningful impact.

European Investment Fund (EIF)

Part of the EIB Group, the EIF provides risk finance to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe. Its shareholders are the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and a wide range of public and private banks and financial institutions. The EIF uses resources from the EIB, EU, Member States, and other partners to enhance SMEs access to finance.

Momentum Capital

Momentum Capital, founded by Martijn van Rheenen, invests in climate change and leisure solutions and has founded international companies with combined value at approximately €1 billion (enterprise value).

BlueTech Forum

Since 2010, the BlueTech Forum has served as a hub for water industry leaders, fostering collaboration, idea exchange, and solutions to global water challenges.