Sustainable Chemical Startup, Sudoc, Raises Growth Capital For Global Expansion And Enters European Market

Scott Bryan and Roger Berry at the Imagine H2O StartUp Summit

Sustainable chemical company Sudoc has raised an additional $8 million in capital to support a global growth strategy and will enter the European market.

It is a testament to Sudoc’s remarkable chemistry and this growing ecosystem around water tech innovation that we are seeing established investors such as Momentum Capital entering the water sector.” — Scott Bryan, Imagine H2O President

PITTSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning sustainable chemical company Sudoc has raised an additional $6 million in capital to support a global growth strategy and enter the European market. Dutch investor Momentum Capital has announced a total commitment of $6 million to the Company, and will help Sudoc open its first European office in Amsterdam in the coming weeks.

The Company received its initial capital from the family office of Hunter Lewis in Charlottesville, VA. The news has been released today at the Imagine H2O Startup Summit, hosted at the Google Community Space Center in San Francisco.

Sudoc’s patented TAML catalysts make chemical reactions exponentially more efficient, allowing the company to make powerful cleaning products with less chemical and to extend water treatment systems to be more efficient, effective, and less energy intensive. Sudoc is currently extending its cleaning product line to launch new solutions in laundry through its Dot brand. Through its Neat brand Sudoc has recently shown that its chemistry can greatly enhance electrochemical treatment systems, saving 90% of their energy cost in target applications.

Scott Bryan, President of the leading water accelerator Imagine H2O, states,

“Imagine H2O congratulates 2023 cohort standout Sudoc for securing this impressive investment commitment from Momentum Capital. It is a testament to Sudoc’s remarkable chemistry and this growing ecosystem around water tech innovation that we are seeing established investors such as Momentum Capital entering the water sector. We look forward to working with Sudoc and Momentum to support their success in extending water treatment systems and improving our precious water resources.”

Roger Berry, CEO of Sudoc, states,

“In 2023, Sudoc was able to develop how our platform of patented catalysts can dramatically improve a range of oxidation processes. Already proven in the cleaning industry with a series of successful products for difficult cleaning problems, Sudoc appreciates the support of Imagine H2O as we work to extend our business and impact in water treatment. We are proud to be presenting at the Imagine H2O StartUp Summit and excited to be Momentum Capital’s first investment in the water tech space. Together, we seek to improve the treatment of our water resources, reduce costs with our efficient chemistry, and improve water quality outcomes.”

Martijn van Rheenen, Founder and President of Momentum Capital, states,

“Momentum Capital is excited to be partnering with Sudoc to develop its game-changing sustainable platform of chemical catalysts. By mimicking nature, Sudoc’s chemistry is more efficient, more effective, and more sustainable in generating the clean water resources we need for industry and consumers alike. We have worked with Roger before and applaud his leadership in bringing this remarkable chemistry to the market. We are proud to be part of Sudoc’s mission to put chemistry in balance with nature.”

ABOUT SUDOC

Sudoc is an innovative chemical industry startup developing a sustainable but powerful chemistry that can outperform toxic chemicals in many applications. TAML® molecules were invented at Carnegie Mellon University Institute for Green Science by Dr. Terry Collins and his teams based on a process of mimicking how enzymes work in the human liver. These TAML® molecules represent a new class of catalysts that make commonly available oxidants, such as hydrogen peroxide, exponentially more reactive and effective. Sudoc’s first brand, Dot – Dilute Oxidation Technology™ -- uses this chemistry to address a series of difficult cleaning problems beginning with mold stains. Sudoc’s second brand NEAT™ – a New Environmental Approach to Treatment – is using this chemistry to treat water contaminants. Sudoc’s mission is to outperform toxic chemicals to remove them from our planet. Led by a world-class team, Sudoc is a business founded on the principle of doing well by doing good.

To learn more, visit: https://www.sudoc.com