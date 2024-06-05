Cola Wealth Advisors Sponsors Spring Valley High School 53rd Annual Military Ball
Cola Wealth Advisors sponsored Spring Valley High School's 53rd Annual Military Ball, celebrating AFJROTC cadets' leadership and service achievements.COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cola Wealth Advisors recently sponsored Spring Valley High School's 53rd Annual Military Ball, an esteemed event hosted by the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC).
Major Gregory Perry, the AFJROTC instructor at Spring Valley High School, invited Cola Wealth to support this prestigious event, recognizing the firm’s commitment to community engagement and youth development. The Military Ball celebrated the achievements of the cadets and highlighted their dedication to leadership and service.
Cola Wealth Advisors, a wealth management firm based out of Lexington, SC, takes great pride in supporting the ROTC students of Spring Valley High School. The firm's sponsorship of the Military Ball underscores its unwavering dedication to empowering and encouraging the next generation of pilots, leaders, and responsible citizens.
"We were honored to support the AFJROTC at Spring Valley High School," said a representative of Cola Wealth Advisors. "These young cadets exemplify the values of leadership, service, and commitment, which are vital for success in both military and civilian careers. Our sponsorship of Spring Valley’s Military Ball is a testament to our belief in the potential of these remarkable students and our commitment to their future endeavors."
The Spring Valley High School AFJROTC program has a long-standing tradition of excellence, providing students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in both military and civilian careers. More information about the AFJROTC at Spring Valley High School can be found here.
For further information about Cola Wealth Advisors and their community initiatives, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/community-and-giving.
