Bank al Etihad Wins 2024 Non-Financial Services Award by Financial Alliance for Women

AMMAN, JORDAN, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 Non-Financial Services Award by the Financial Alliance for Women. This award recognizes the outstanding efforts in empowering tens of thousands of women through training, capacity building, and access to vital networks.

The Financial Alliance for Women selected Bank al Etihad for this award based on the achievements as detailed in the Female Economy Analytics Survey and the extensive knowledge of the initiatives by the Alliance’s team.

“At Bank al Etihad, we are passionate about supporting women to drive economic and social progress,” said Nadia AlSaeed, CEO of Bank al Etihad. “Receiving this award is a testament to our commitment to providing women with the resources, training, and networks they need to succeed. We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Alliance for Women and will continue to champion initiatives that enable women in our community and do our part in increasing women’s economic participation in Jordan.”

Bank al Etihad's comprehensive programs are tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women today. Through targeted training sessions, capacity-building initiatives, and strategic networking opportunities, we have created an inclusive environment where women can thrive and reach their full potential. The goal is to significantly increase women's economic participation in Jordan, and we believe that non-financial services play a crucial role in achieving this.

Bank al Etihad’s support has extended to over 65,000 women, providing them with essential training, capacity building, and access to networks that enhance their professional and personal growth. These efforts are part of the bank's unwavering commitment to driving gender equality and fostering economic empowerment for women in Jordan.

A cornerstone of Bank al Etihad's efforts is the Shorouq proposition, a pioneering initiative designed specifically to support women’s financial and personal growth. Shorouq provides women with a comprehensive suite of non-financial services, including mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational programs. This proposition has been instrumental in helping women build confidence, develop leadership skills, and access the resources they need to succeed.

The Financial Alliance for Women’s Non-Financial Services Award underscores the vital role of non-financial support in women’s empowerment. The Bank's holistic approach not only enhances financial literacy and business acumen but also fosters a supportive community that encourages women to take on leadership roles and drive innovation. By providing these essential services, we enable women to overcome barriers and seize opportunities for economic growth and leadership.