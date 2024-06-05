Angel Armor to Participate as Vendor at Tactical Operations and Public Safety Conference
Angel Armor welcomes attendees to view their vehicle and body armor solutions at Booth #372.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Armor, a leading provider of advanced ballistic protection solutions, will be a featured vendor at the 2024 Tactical Operations and Public Safety Conference presented by the Ohio Tactical Officers Association (OTOA). The conference will be held at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions from June 10-14th in Sandusky, OH, and Angel Armor will present its state-of-the-art protective gear on June 11th.
The conference serves as an important event for professionals in law enforcement, tactical operations, and public safety, providing a platform for showcasing advancements in safety technology. Angel Armor’s participation showcases its commitment to equipping public safety personnel with superior protective solutions.
Attendees can visit Angel Armor at Booth #372 to have the opportunity to explore two of the company's flagship products:
Avail NIJ Level III+ Ballistic Door Panels: Precisely engineered to defend against Level III rifle threats, these panels exceed NIJ Level III standards and include a reinforced hinge kit for maximum door support. The concealed design does not interfere with internal door components and is available for various top vehicles across the industry's leading OEMs.
RISE Tactical Carrier Vest: Field-tested and meticulously designed, this tactical carrier vest offers both comfort and protection. It features industry-leading weight distribution through the patented QuadCore® Belt System, a proprietary antimicrobial mesh lining, and dual-side utility pockets with removable bungee. These are just a few of its many advanced features.
Angel Armor invites all conference attendees to visit their booth on June 11th to learn more about their innovative ballistic solutions and connect with their team of experts.
About Angel Armor:
Angel Armor, LLC, established in 2014, is a pioneering company specializing in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art personal protection solutions. The company's robust product portfolio includes a range of lightweight and customizable body armor systems designed to deliver unparalleled protection, comfort, and mobility for its diverse clientele, which spans law enforcement, private security professionals, and first responders alike. Led by a team of dedicated engineers, designers, and researchers, Angel Armor is committed to saving and protecting lives by harnessing the latest advancements in materials and technology. This relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned the company as a trusted leader in the personal protection industry, consistently delivering products that exceed the highest standards of quality and reliability.
Aaron Pettigrew, Director of Sales
Angel Armor
+1 970-235-2961
sales@angelarmor.com