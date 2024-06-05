Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,945 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Alprolix, eftrenonacog alfa, Date of authorisation: 12/05/2016, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised

Hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions are seen rarely with Alprolix and include: swelling, burning and stinging at the injection site, chills, flushing, itchy rash, headache, hives, low blood pressure, lethargy, nausea and vomiting, restlessness, a fast heartbeat, tightness of the chest and wheezing. In some cases these reactions can become severe.

Some patients taking factor IX medicines may develop inhibitors (antibodies) against factor IX, causing the medicine to stop working and resulting in a loss of bleeding control. Factor IX medicines can also potentially cause problems due to the formation of blood clots in the blood vessels.

For the full list of all side effects and restrictions with Alprolix, see the package leaflet.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Alprolix, eftrenonacog alfa, Date of authorisation: 12/05/2016, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more