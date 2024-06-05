Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Erbitux, cetuximab, Date of authorisation: 29/06/2004, Revision: 30, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Erbitux (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are skin reactions such as rash, hypomagnesaemia (low blood magnesium levels), mild or moderate reactions linked to the infusion (such as fever, chills, dizziness and difficulty breathing), mucositis (inflammation of the lining of the mouth) and raised levels of some liver enzymes. Skin reactions are seen in more than 80% of patients. For the full list of all side effects reported with Erbitux, see the package leaflet.

Erbitux must not be used with oxaliplatin-containing chemotherapy for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients with mutated RAS or for whom RAS status is unknown. For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.

Erbitux can be associated with severe reactions during the infusion, so the patients must be monitored carefully while the medicine is being given.

