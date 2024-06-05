Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,941 in the last 365 days.

OSCE Calls for continuous Cross-Border Co-operation to Protect Migrants' Rights

5 June 2024, SARAJEVO – The recent ODIHR report on Border Police Monitoring in South-Eastern Europe highlights the need to advance cross-border co-operation among monitoring actors to ensure the respect of human rights of migrants/refugees and asylum seekers. The key findings of this report, published in October 2023, were presented today in Sarajevo with the support of the OSCE Mission to BiH to representatives of relevant BiH institutions and international organizations.

The presentation aimed to create a platform for discussion, identify and exchange good practices developed in specific regional contexts, and develop targeted bilateral approaches for more strategic engagement of all stakeholders, including civil society organizations and international bodies.

“The OSCE Mission to BiH encourages and promotes a ‘comprehensive border security and management concept’ which entails a whole-of-government approach focused on the necessity for interagency co-operation in this highly complex and interconnected environment. Effective border control is not only in the interest of Bosnia and Herzegovina but also of all bordering states and the region,” said Thomas Busch, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “We must continue to improve this situation by establishing monitoring mechanisms that prevent and resolve human rights concerns. This is essential for enabling effective border management and the realization of the rights of migrants.”

This activity is part of the broader efforts of the OSCE Mission to BiH to support BiH authorities in strengthening their border security and management, considering the protection and respect for the human rights of all people crossing the state border while minimizing the security threats posed by irregular migrations.

You just read:

OSCE Calls for continuous Cross-Border Co-operation to Protect Migrants' Rights

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more