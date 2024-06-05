Gowa Gibbs Co-Writes Opening Track For Shaboozey’s Latest Record Release
Nashville country music singer-songwriter tapped by the popular multi-genre artist to bring authentic cowboy culture with leading song “Horses and Hellcats”
I was excited to be brought into the mix to support Shaboozey’s vision, and to offer that real, throwback cowboy aesthetic that my work tends to represent here in Nashville.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville country music singer-songwriter Gowa Gibbs today announces that her co-write with award-winning musician/producer Dave Cohen and chart topping multi-genre artist Shaboozey is the leading track for “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.” The song, entitled “Horses and Hellcats” opens the record and sets the tone for the musician’s latest project, where he leans into the similarities between the outlaw Old West and genre-bending hip-hop.
— Gowa Gibbs
It’s been a busy month for Gibbs, as this latest news comes after a series of her own album announcements. She released her first single “On The Fence” (produced by Cohen) on May 17, 2024, followed by the accompanying music video on May 30, 2024.
“I was excited to be brought into the mix to support Shaboozey’s vision, and to offer that real, throwback cowboy aesthetic that my work tends to represent here in Nashville,” says Gibbs. “I’ve often helped artists by creative directing behind the scenes, so it was a fun new experience for me to write with and for another artist. This was also my first opportunity to write a major label cut.”
Gibbs is not new to the Nashville country music scene, and is quickly gaining recognition as a top talent for Music Row co-writes. Over the past decade, she has worked alongside major artists such as Elle King, Margo Price, and T Bone Burnett; as well as created unique, artist-driven experiences for brands like George Dickel, Allegiant Airlines, and Soho House.
“Dave (Cohen) and I have been working steadily on my first album, so the Shaboozey co-write was a welcome addition to our collaborative efforts,” adds Gibbs. “We are thrilled to have our cut be the leading track on his record, and look forward to future projects with other artists who want to infuse their music with authentic country music elements.”
In terms of what’s next, Gibbs and Cohen will release a series of toe-tappers and witty anthems including titles “You’ll Find Out”, "Fancy Meeting You Here”, “Volunteer”, “Get Along or Get Gone”, and “Country Ain’t Hard to Find.” The full Gibbs-Cohen collaboration record will be released in 2025.
For information about streaming locations, upcoming appearances, show dates, and partnership opportunities visit: GowaGibbsMusic.com or follow Gowa on Instagram @GowaGibbs.
