Gowa Gibbs Debuts Country Music Record with “On the Fence”
Nashville-based artist teams up with award-winning producer Dave Cohen to give country fans a taste of that old Nashville sound
Gowa has this unique ability to read a room, and get straight into the hearts of everyone she meets, and this magic translates to her musical talent.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gowa Gibbs, beloved in Music City for her ability to sing, entertain, and fire up a crowd, today released her debut single “On the Fence.” The first song, along with the entire record, is a collaboration between Gibbs and five-time ACM and Music Row award-winning musician and producer, Dave Cohen — who has worked with chart topping artists including Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Kid Rock, and Reba McEntire.
— Dave Cohen
In early 2023, after hearing Gibbs perform at a local event while simultaneously charming the usually tough crowd of Nashville movers and shakers, Cohen immediately recognized her talent. Within a few short weeks, he pitched her on producing an album that, to his mind, the industry was aching for: a throwback to 90s country and upbeat honky tonk vibes. She easily captured the essence of the traditional Nashville sound with a tongue-and-cheek style made popular by artists such as Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, with a side of her musical inspirations, Merle Haggard and Charlie Daniels.
“Gowa has this unique ability to read a room, and get straight into the hearts of everyone she meets,” says Cohen. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a construction worker or a CEO, she treats everyone the same and always has a kind word to say. This magic translates to her musical talent, and the hope is that audiences will find themselves tapping their toes, belting lyrics as they drive down the road, and grabbing a friend for a swing on the dance floor. That’s the vibe we set out to create, because Gowa instinctively knows this is what people need at this moment.”
Gibbs grew up in rural Virginia and was raised by her blue collar family, with deep roots in Appalachia. At age 17, she moved to Nashville and quickly gained a reputation as a hard-working creative and community leader— working behind the scenes for artists and local businesses. From tour managing, styling, and promoting musicians, Gibbs centered her roles around uplifting fellow creatives in the industry.
As she continued to explore her talents, she began accepting gigs as a backup singer, model, and event host. As a “woman about town” she worked alongside major artists such as Elle King, Margo Price, and T Bone Burnett; as well as created unique, artist-driven experiences for brands like George Dickel, Allegiant Airlines, and Soho House. Given her background as a true country girl, Gibbs is deeply committed to creating music that appeals to the working class and is vigilant in supporting veterans in her community.
“On the Fence” is a heartwarming ballad, and Gibbs considers it a prologue for the rest of the record, if not her life’s story. The single will be followed by a launch performance at Rawhides on May 22nd sponsored by Rhino Dart and Coleman Tractor Company; “On the Fence” official music video release on May 30th; and a meet and greet at The Finch on Thursday, June 6th to kick off CMA Fest 2024. Subsequently, Gibbs and Cohen will release a series of toe-tappers and witty anthems including titles “Fancy Meeting You Here”, “Volunteer”, “Get Along or Get Gone”, and “Country Ain’t Hard to Find.” The full Gibbs-Cohen collaboration record will be released in 2025.
For information about streaming locations, upcoming appearances, show dates, and partnership opportunities visit: GowaGibbsMusic.com or follow Gowa on Instagram @GowaGram.
