Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Meets with Niger's Minister of State for National Defense Salifou Mody

On June 4, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong met with Niger's Minister of State for National Defense Salifou Mody and his delegation, who are on a visit to China.

Chen Xiaodong said that the friendship between China and Niger has a long history. Regardless of the changes in the international landscape, China and Niger have always firmly trusted and supported each other. China is ready to continuously enhance political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation in various fields with Niger to benefit the two peoples. The new summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing in September this year. China welcomes Niger's active participation in the summit to jointly discuss the development plans for China-Africa and China-Niger cooperation.

Salifou Mody said, Niger adheres to the one-China principle and stands ready to work with China to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests. Noting that China is a trustworthy strategic partner of Niger, he thanked China for its help in Niger's national development. Niger is willing to take the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC as an opportunity to further deepen cooperation with China in various fields.