MapleJet Expands Global Presence with New European Office in Bergheim, Germany

MapleJet Europe office in Bergheim, Germany

MapleJet strengthens global reach with a new European office in Bergheim, Germany, enhancing customer support and expanding market presence

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MapleJet, a leading manufacturer of industrial inkjet printers based in Canada, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new office in Europe. The new facility, MapleJet Europe, located in Bergheim, Germany, will serve as the hub for operations, sales, and marketing across the entire European region.

MapleJet has long been recognized for its innovative and reliable inkjet printing solutions, catering to various industries' coding and marking needs. With a growing demand for advanced printing technologies in both primary and secondary packaging, the establishment of MapleJet Europe marks a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy.

Meeting the Growing Demand in Europe

Europe’s diverse and dynamic industrial landscape presents a substantial opportunity for coding and marking solutions, particularly in primary and secondary applications. Over recent years, MapleJet has seen a remarkable increase in the demand for its Hx Nitro thermal inkjet printer and the Hx Ultro Fully-automated Bulk Ink TIJ Printer for primary packaging, globally. This surge can be attributed to the printer’s user-friendly design, seamless integration capabilities, and superior sustainability compared to competing technologies.

Similarly, the Hx Nitro 25 single-head one-inch TIJ Printer and Hx Cartro bulk ink carton printers have gained popularity for secondary packaging applications, further establishing MapleJet as a trusted provider of high-quality printing solutions. The decision to establish MapleJet Europe was driven by the need to cater to the growing demand for these innovative products in the European market.

Strategic Location for Enhanced Customer Support

The new office in Bergheim, Germany, strategically positions MapleJet to provide enhanced support and service to its European customers. With a dedicated team of professionals, MapleJet Europe will focus on delivering exceptional customer service, fostering strong relationships, and ensuring the successful implementation of MapleJet’s cutting-edge technologies.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Europe with the opening of MapleJet Europe,” said Homayoun Shahrestani, CEO and Founder of MapleJet. “This new office reflects our commitment to providing localized support and solutions to our valued customers in the region. We are confident that MapleJet Europe will play a crucial role in driving our growth and success in the European market.”

Experienced Leadership for Regional Success

MapleJet Europe is also proud to announce that Mr. Frank Rüttgers will be the region's General Manager. With more than 30 years of extensive experience in coding and marking in Europe, Mr. Rüttgers brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that MapleJet Europe meets its strategic goals and continues to deliver exceptional value to its customers.

A Vision for the Future

MapleJet Europe will not only serve as a sales and marketing hub but will also spearhead various initiatives to promote sustainability and innovation within the industry. The company aims to continue its legacy of delivering eco-friendly and efficient printing solutions, aligning with Europe’s increasing emphasis on sustainability and digital transformation.

As MapleJet embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-quality, reliable, and sustainable printing solutions to customers worldwide. The establishment of MapleJet Europe is a testament to the company’s commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

For more information about MapleJet and its products, please visit www.maplejet.com.