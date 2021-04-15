MapleJet Introduces eUrex High Throw Distance Ink Cartridge for Hx Nitro TIJ Printer

MapleJet Hx Nitro Thermal Inkjet Printer and eUrex Funai Ink Cartridge

eUrex Funai-based solvent instant-dry ink can print up to 10mm throw distance; enhancing Hx Nitro coding, marking, and product identification.

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MapleJet Co, a leading Canadian manufacturer of industrial inkjet printers, has introduced the high throw distance Funai-based ink cartridge - eUrex, that can print up to 10mm throw distance on both porous and non-porous substrates. This breakthrough in coding and marking allows Hx Nitro to print high-resolution date codes and batch numbers onto angled or concave surfaces such as the bottom of cans, shoulder of the bottle, or even printing onto materials with recessed or irregular shapes that were only then possible through continuous inkjet printing technology.

The increased drop velocity of eUrex allows even higher drop accuracy providing a high-resolution coding solution even on high-speed production lines. Compared to other thermal inkjet ink cartridges, eUrex can offer higher print quality at a 5 mm throw distance. It can achieve a maximum of 10mm throw distance from the product and still print excellently. eUrex solvent-based ink dries in less than one (1) second on almost all types of non-porous substrates including metal, glass, and plastic. The ink also offers great rub resistance and adhesion on these types of materials. With enhanced decap time, the ink can sit idly on longer time without printing and still deliver legible print quality on the first print to the product.

The ink can be used on a wide range of applications – plastic materials including PVC, PP, PET, ABS, polystyrene, and treated polyethylene film; and, other non-porous and porous substrates – metal, aluminium, glass, and cartons.

About Hx Nitro TIJ Printer

MapleJet Hx Nitro thermal inkjet printer delivers high performance in an economical package. It is the ideal industrial printer for any food, beverage, and industrial application. Hx Nitro is easy to set up and has a simple, intuitive user interface. This translates to minimal operator training, simple installation, and practically zero maintenance. Hx Nitro's robust design makes it an ideal industrial printer in any coding and marking environment; from the cleanest facilities to the harshest production floor. With its small footprint, the Hx Nitro can be integrated into any packaging line in any industry or application. Additionally, Hx Nitro can be programmed and operated using any smart device such as smartphone, tablet, or computer remotely over Wi-Fi, resulting in a minimal amount of in-person supervision on the production floor.

About MapleJet Co

MapleJet Co is a leading brand and manufacturer of high-quality coding, marking, and product identification inkjet printers from Canada. These industrial inkjet printers are used in different industry sectors including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, electronics, and building materials. With more than a decade of experience in the inkjet industry, MapleJet has established a strong reputation for providing high quality, reliable and flexible equipment designed to offer end-users maximum performance with a low cost of ownership compared to other inkjet printing technologies. MapleJet has a global network of distributors with an install base of several thousand printers worldwide whilst ongoing research and development and investment continue to push the boundaries of what can be achieved with inkjet technology. www.maplejet.com