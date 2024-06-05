FX Design Group Welcomes Stephen Wooldridge as Senior Account Manager
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FX Design Group is pleased to announce the addition of Stephen Wooldridge to the company’s Tradeshows and Interiors division as Senior Account Manager. Stephen brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the FX team, applying a strict attention to detail and focus on efficiency to the projects under his leadership.
In the role of Senior Account Manager, Stephen will work closely alongside FX CEO John Johnson in the logistic coordination, communication, and strategic execution of tradeshow booths and exhibits, branded environments, brand activations, and interior installation projects, with an emphasis on growth opportunities.
As a 36-year veteran of the tradeshow industry, Stephen began his career at ExhibitGroup New York and was a Production Manager with EDGI, a previous company owned by John Johnson. Over the years, Stephen has flourished in many roles including Field Supervision, Project Management, Account Management, Production Management and most recently Estimating. As a consultant for the largest dental supplier in North America, Stephen successfully managed all aspects of their tradeshow and event operations for a span of five years. Career highlights also include management roles in the productions of Super Bowl 50 with Hyundai and The Final Four with Allstate. Retail interiors including M&M's At Disney Springs and a number of Tommy John locations were also produced while Stephen was Production Manager for EDGI.
The merger of the former EDGI and FX has brought their respective resources together under one roof, enabling greater control of projects from a timeline and efficiency perspective, and increasing the successful delivery of a client’s vision. Resources in place make FX Design Group a one-stop shop for Environments, Events and Broadcast sets.
FX Design Group congratulates Stephen as he takes on this new position and looks forward to continued success as a leader experiential design, fabrication, and installation with Stephen on board.
For more information, visit www.fxgroup.tv.
