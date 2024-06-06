The fourth annual Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival Opens Early Bird Registration

Pride Under the Pines 2024 will take place on Saturday, October 5 in Idyllwild, CA with incredible music, dancing, food trucks, festival booths, alongside health and wellness information.

Pride Under The Pines Early Bird offer features a buy now and save on festival admission, exclusive movie passes and VIP access for round trip bus tickets.

Last year’s event, which totaled over 1500 guests who danced the day away and who came from all across California, to enjoy the venue's rustic roots, fresh mountain air, and beautiful pine trees, among fellow LGBTQ+ family and friends.

Pride Under The Pines is designed to deliver a prideful celebration of love, inclusivity, community, and connection in a rustic family-friendly setting with fun for all ages.