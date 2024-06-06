The fourth annual Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival Opens Early Bird Registration
Pride Under the Pines 2024 will take place on Saturday, October 5 in Idyllwild, CA with incredible music, dancing, food trucks, festival booths, alongside health and wellness information.
Pride Under The Pines Early Bird offer features a buy now and save on festival admission, exclusive movie passes and VIP access for round trip bus tickets.
Last year’s event, which totaled over 1500 guests who danced the day away and who came from all across California, to enjoy the venue's rustic roots, fresh mountain air, and beautiful pine trees, among fellow LGBTQ+ family and friends.
Pride Under The Pines is designed to deliver a prideful celebration of love, inclusivity, community, and connection in a rustic family-friendly setting with fun for all ages.
Pride Under The Pines in Idyllwild, CA is a full day of out-and-proud festivities including live music, food, fun, festival vendors and fabulous entertainment.
The event’s co-producers Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman of PS HomeBoys, who are full-time Palm Springs residents, and local business owners commented, “We can’t wait for this year’s event! Our team works all year to create each edition of Pride Under The Pines, and this year's festival will outshine our previous events with even more non-stop music and dancing, special guests and amazing performances. With the guarantee that our guests will have an unforgettable LGBTQ+ pride festival experience with incredible live music, acts, and fantastic food!"
The 2024 edition of Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival will take place from 12 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th at The Rustic Theatre in Idyllwild, CA and aims to outdo last year’s event. By delivering the hottest live music, pairing exciting performances, special guests and superstar drag divas who will rock the outdoor stage throughout the day. The inclusive grassroots pride festival is located just one hour from Palm Springs in the beautiful mountain town of Idyllwild and is created to bring desert heat to the cool gay heights, with incredible music, dancing, food trucks, festival booths, alongside health and wellness information.
PS HomeBoys & Team Pride Under The Pines added, “This year is even more crucial than ever before to Stand Up - Speak Out and Rise Up! Our LGBTQ+ rights are in jeopardy and we cannot take them for granted. We have to continue defending our rights.”
The 2023 Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival featured electronic dance music from International pop superstar and Multi-platinum Recording Artist DEV, whose unique style of “futuristic" and “electro-pop” song "Like A G6" dominated the airways, and reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The second headliner in 2023 included coming superstar John Duff who is poised to become the next gay pop star according to various media outlets and is best known for several viral hit singles, including hit songs “High Heels”, and “Somebody’s Daughter” with Nellie Salisbury and who almost set the stage on fire with his sultry voice and raw sex appeal.
Pride Under The Pines main event takes place on Saturday, October 5th from 12 p.m - 9 p.m. and is designed to deliver a prideful celebration of love, inclusivity, community, and connection in a rustic family-friendly setting with fantastic live music and dancing. Combing a rustic escape created for people of all ages to come together, forge new friendships while enjoying a beautiful day in the sun with plenty of thrilling performances and a full list of headliners and special guests to be announced soon.
Providing with an all-day extravaganza with a multitude of ways to come together and show your pride for one another in a safe and inclusive environment — this annual event more than triples the town of Idyllwild’s population, and boosts the local economy at area businesses, restaurants and hotels — which aligns with and presents a positive & prideful message that shows the support of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Today, we live in a world where, while LGBTQ+ people of all ages and backgrounds may enjoy more rights than the generations that came before them. BUT we still need to continue to show the support for our community and celebrate our pride! Team Pride Under The Pines & The Rustic Theater are proud to bring our festival back to the picturesque town of Idyllwild for the 4th year in a row while we continue to celebrate pride alongside our fellow desert communities.” Team Pride Under the Pines shared.
The Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival was first conceived as a response to limitations brought about by COVID-19, as the event producers PS HomeBoys, two gay entrepreneurs, got together with the owners of The Rustic Theatre and said – “We’re coming out - out into the open and up on the mountain to show our Pride Under the Pines.” With the overwhelming success and continued growth and event that activates attendees from all across California, who want to show their solidarity and pride for LGBTQ + rights while they experience the charming ambiance of this high desert town surrounded by mile-high pine trees, fresh mountain air and picturesque views that make the town of Idyllwild so special.
Now in its fourth year, Pride Under The Pines, a nonprofit 501c3 organization, was founded in 2021, with the goal to spotlight the vitally important rights of the LGBTQ+ community. “Pride is not exclusive to the LGBTQ+ community but our all-inclusive event helps to show our love and support, with a message of inclusivity, diversity and community that helps to spread LGBTQ+ awareness from our home in Palm Springs throughout Southern California and beyond the West Coast.”
Since the first Pride Under The Pines, their team is noted at bringing a fresh approach to the outdoor pride festival concept and is staying true to its original mission, to deliver an inclusive LGBTQ+ pride event with a full day of out-and-proud and family-friendly activities including fabulous musical artists, hilarious comedic entertainment and is fun for all ages.
“It’s our honor and privilege to partner with Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival Event and to be the host venue for the fourth installment as we bring an inclusive community event to our beloved town.” The Rustic Theatre co-owners Gail and Graham Sutherland, shared “As the Entertainment Center of Idyllwild, our goal has always been to be a diversified and all-inclusive venue and we are beyond excited to be a part of this special event for another incredible year."
Pride Under The Pines 2024 will be held on Saturday, October 5th at the Rustic Theater (54290 N Circle Dr, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92549) and will include festival vendors who offer a wide variety of food and drinks, and homewares such as original art, clothing, home goods, candles, jewelry, and much more. To learn more about becoming a vendor: https://prideunderthepines.com/become-a-vendor.
Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up!
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.PrideUnderThePines.com or at the festival entry.
A portion of festival ticket sales are donated to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.
***The fourth annual Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival Early Bird Tickets are on Sale Now!
For a Limited Time - Buy Now and Save on Early Bird Tickets at www.PrideUnderThePines.com
Early Bird General Admission Ticket: $10 per person (regularly $15 per person) and all ages are welcome to attend. ** Children accompanied by an adult and under 12 years of age are free.
Early Bird General Admission Festival Ticket + Interactive Movie Pass: $30 per person (regularly $40 per person) and includes general festival admission plus Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre with special performances.
Early Bird General Admission + Bus + Interactive Movie Ticket: $75 per person (regularly $100.00 per person) General Festival Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with a special performance during the screening.
About
Pride Under The Pines | 108 South Indian Canyon Drive 92262, Palm Springs, CA 760-318-7388
(For sponsorship opportunities and vendor info email: celebrate@prideunderthepines.com)
Pride Under The Pines a non profit 501c3 organization was established out of love for LGBTQ+ rights and to bring a larger sense of pride to the community of Idyllwild. Event co-founders, PS HomeBoys, Jeremy and Niels are full-time Palm Springs residents and local business owners who fell in love with the Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre and its charming owners Gail and Graham, who met on a cool autumn night in 2020 and recognized the need for a larger LGBTQ+ presence in their beloved town. As their idea for a pride festival was born, each rendition of Pride Under The Pines stays true to their mission to uplift the Idyllwild community, focusing on supporting small businesses and to create the feeling of acceptance, love and positivity.
PS HomeBoys | Event Founder & Producers - Voted Best Furniture Store of The Desert 2022-2023!
PS HomeBoys retail showroom is a fabulous lifestyle and design destination in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond their iconic Pink Doors to shop a curated selection of indoor/outdoor furniture, lighting, home décor, vintage + collectibles, art, and much more. Browse through the largest wallpaper library in Southern California to find that perfect look for any space. Visit PS HomeBoys at 108 South Indian Canyon, to make your home a reflection of YOU.
Outside of their retail business, PS HomeBoys offers real estate, staging, vacation rentals, full-service design, remodeling, and construction services. For more info visit: PSHomeBoys.com.
Pride Under The Pines
Pride Under The Pines
+1 760-318-7388
celebrate@prideunderthepines.com
