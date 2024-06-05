Webco Celebrates Opening of F.W. Weber Leadership Campus

Webco Industries christened the first building on its F. W. Weber Leadership Campus. The 77,000-square-foot facility will house the company’s leadership and IT team along with Webco Tech Center, which is responsible for research and development, advanced testing, prototyping, and metallurgical problem-solving.

The Tech Center had previously been a shared effort across several company locations. According to company leaders, bringing people together and providing them with the laboratory, equipment, and resources to advance the specialty tubing industry forward is a vital part of the effort. “We’ve always said we’re a company where people make the difference. The Tech Center ensures our teammates have what they need to make an even bigger difference as we move forward into our next chapter,” Dave Boyer, President of Webco, said.

Webco’s new campus is located on land formerly home to the L. E. Rader Juvenile Detention Center, which closed in 2011. Webco purchased the land, which is adjacent to the Webco Star Center manufacturing facility, from the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority and redeveloped it to house the new campus. The Tech Center building takes advantage of its location, offering green spaces dedicated to collaborative work areas and a view of the Arkansas River with downtown Tulsa in the distance. “We launched a forever company in Sand Springs back in 1969, and we knew we wanted to build our leadership campus here,” Dana Weber, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors for Webco, said.

The company’s former corporate headquarters building will be remodeled and updated to serve as the primary location for Webco University, responsible for initial and ongoing training for Webco’s 1,400+ employees.

The new F. W. Weber Leadership Campus and the Webco Tech Center form the center of what Webco leaders call “the next chapter in our forever journey.” The company marked the occasion of the christening of the campus with a ceremony and a book of inspirational quotes that reinforce Webco’s culture and the company’s guiding 16 Principles.