The First and Only University to be Included in The QS World University Rankings from Northern Cyprus

Taking it as a pride for being the first university in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) continues to uphold its position as the pioneer university in our country, advancing its strong and esteemed standing in various high-quality world university rankings day by day, thanks to its robust academic staff and superior scientific research capabilities. According to the results announced on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, at 11:00 p.m., EMU made a strong entry into the QS World University Rankings, a ranking where no university from the TRNC had previously appeared. Evaluated within the 611-620 band among 1,500 universities from 105 countries, EMU surpassed 59.3% of the universities listed, marking a significant achievement. Experiencing the pride of being the first and only university from the TRNC to enter the QS World University Rankings, EMU also ranked 7th among the 26 universities from the Republic of Turkey that appeared on the list.

EMU Came to Forefront with the Scientific Article Citations

The World University Rankings 2025 published by London-based QS rankings, was determined based on 17.4 million academic articles and 175.9 million citation data collected in partnership with Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics. The areas where EMU, which entered the QS World University Rankings 2025 from the top ranks, received the highest scores included: 25% for citations per faculty, 23.6% for international student ratio, and 21.2% for achievements in internationalization of faculties.

“We are Proud to be Successfully Representing our Country”

Making a statement on the achievement of our university, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç conveyed the university’s pride for once again achieving an international success by being listed by the prestigious QS World University Rankings as the first and only university to be included in the list from TRNC. Highlighting that this success signifies a pathway for other universities as well, which is crucial for the country’s higher education and led by EMU, a pioneer in ground-breaking achievements, Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized that EMU being recognized among the world’s best universities by various independent international ranking organizations from thousands of universities worldwide is not a coincidence. Prof. Dr. Kılıç underscored that within the framework of its mission committed to international academic standards, EMU consistently operates according to universal values, guides itself by internationally recognized academic education criteria, addresses regional and international issues with a sense of social responsibility, internalizes multiculturalism, and nurtures graduates with a commitment to free thought. Prof. Dr. Kılıç pointed out that this proud achievement belongs to the dedicated EMU academics and staff, successful EMU alumni and students. Prof. Dr. Kılıç extended his congratulations everyone who has contributed to the EMU’s success.