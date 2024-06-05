Submit Release
Graduation Week Program

Monday, 01 July 2024

Graduation Ceremony Rehearsal (Master's & PhD)

Time: 13:30 p.m.
Venue: Rauf Raif Denktaş Cultural and Congress Center

Ring services to the ceremony venue will be stopping at EMU 2 Dormitory and School of Computing and Technology bus stops at 12:30 / 12:45 / 13:00.

Ceremony Badge Distribution

Before the ceremony rehearsal, ceremony seat number badges can be obtained from the Registrar's Officers at the Convocation Hall.

Graduation Ceremony Rehearsal (Associate & Bachelor's)

Time: 5:30 p.m.
Venue: EMU Stadium

Ceremony Badge Distribution

During the ceremony rehearsal, ceremony seat number badges can be obtained from the Faculty Administrative Officers and assistants at EMU Stadium.

Graduation Procession

Time: 8:00 p.m.
Meeting Point: Famagusta Development Academy (MAGEM)
Route: MAGEM-Namık Kemal Square
• Buses will take graduates to the meeting point.
• Graduates will participate in the procession with their gowns.

Tuesday, 02 July 2024

Graduation Ceremony (Master's & PhD)

Time: 4:00 p.m.
Venue: Rauf Raif Denktaş Cultural and Congress Center

Ring services to the ceremony venue will be stopping at EMU 2 Dormitory and School of Computing and Technology bus stops (at 14:30 / 15:00)

Graduation Reception

Time: 7:00 p.m.
Venue: EMU Beach Club.
Entrance is free and family members along with graduates are all welcome to the cocktail. Appropriate dress code is expected during the cocktail.
Ring services to the reception venue will be stopping at EMU 2 Dormitory and School of Computing and Technology bus stops (at 18:15 / 18:45)

Wednesday, 03 July 2024

Graduation Ceremony (Associate & Bachelor's)

Time: 7:00 p.m.
Venue: EMU Stadium

Entrance Time to the Convocation Area
Parents can enter the ceremony area starting from 5.00 p.m.
All graduates should take their places at the gathering point (Mini Golf field) for the ceremony entrance latest 6.00 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Photograph Distribution

The photos taken at the graduation ceremonies will be available at
https://alumni.emu.edu.tr/en/gallery

 

Monday, 22 July 2024

The Graduation Ceremony Video

The Graduation ceremony video will be available at
https://alumni.emu.edu.tr/en/gallery

Accommodation

Accommodation Fees for Guests 

For more information:
E-Mail: helpdesk@emu.edu.tr
WhatsApp: +90 539 107 1616

Eastern Mediterranean University

