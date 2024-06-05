Graduation Week Program

Graduation Ceremony Rehearsal (Master's & PhD)

Time: 13:30 p.m.

Venue: Rauf Raif Denktaş Cultural and Congress Center

Ring services to the ceremony venue will be stopping at EMU 2 Dormitory and School of Computing and Technology bus stops at 12:30 / 12:45 / 13:00.

Ceremony Badge Distribution

Before the ceremony rehearsal, ceremony seat number badges can be obtained from the Registrar's Officers at the Convocation Hall.

Graduation Ceremony Rehearsal (Associate & Bachelor's)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Venue: EMU Stadium

Ceremony Badge Distribution

During the ceremony rehearsal, ceremony seat number badges can be obtained from the Faculty Administrative Officers and assistants at EMU Stadium.

Graduation Procession

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Meeting Point: Famagusta Development Academy (MAGEM)

Route: MAGEM-Namık Kemal Square

• Buses will take graduates to the meeting point.

• Graduates will participate in the procession with their gowns.