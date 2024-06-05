Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 1,300 Million in 2022

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the psychosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Report

• The increase in Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Size is a direct consequence of the increasing patient population and anticipated launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

• The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease in the United States was around 2,308,528 in 2022. Approximately 80% of these cases were due to Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, while Parkinson’s disease psychosis was attributed to only 20% of the total diagnosed psychosis cases.

• Among the 7MM, the US contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent psychosis population in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease , acquiring ~34% in 2022. In contrast, the UK accounted for the least, with approximately 4% of the total population share in 2022.

• In EU4 and the UK, patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease are higher in number than Parkinson’s disease. In 2022, there were around 4,942,376 diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer’s disease, while diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease accounted for 1,170,838 cases. These numbers are expected to rise during the study period.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, in EU4 and the UK, there were nearly 643,961 males and 526,877 females diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and approximately 1,454,541 males and 3,487,835 females diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022, which are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• Japan accounted for 3,954,710 diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer’s disease, out of which the 75–84 age group accounted for nearly 51% of the cases, followed by =85 (32%), 65–74 (14%), and <65 age group (3%). The psychosis cases in Alzheimer’s disease are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• The leading Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Companies such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Roche, Genentech, Lundbeck, Novartis, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Eisai Co., Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Overview

Psychosis is a severe mental condition in which thoughts and emotions are so affected that contact is lost with external reality. As per the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) and International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10), psychosis is a syndrome embedded in several disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder with psychotic features. Parkinson’s disease psychosis, a common phenomenon in patients, correlates with depression and dementia and contributes to considerable stress and burnout for the caregiver. It is characterized by visual hallucinations and/or other psychotic symptoms, including auditory hallucinations, delusions, or illusions. It is often associated with high patient mortality and morbidity, including decreased health-promoting behaviors and longer nursing home stays.

Alzheimer’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that destroys memory and other important mental functions in an individual, is commonly termed dementia worldwide. Psychosis is common in Alzheimer’s and can emerge as part of the neurodegenerative disease process during the mild cognitive impairment stage or even earlier.

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Drugs Market

The Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease signaling in Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Landscape

The Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Major Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Companies

Scope of the Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Dynamics: Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

• Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Psychosis in PD and AD Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of Psychosis in PD and AD Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Psychosis in PD and AD

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Psychosis in PD and AD: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

