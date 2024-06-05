Frontotemporal Dementia Market to Register Incremental Growth During Forecast Period (2024-2034), Asserts DelveInsight

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Frontotemporal Dementia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Frontotemporal Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Frontotemporal Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Frontotemporal Dementia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report:

The Frontotemporal Dementia market size was valued approximately USD 111 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, the United States dominated the market among the seven major markets, reaching USD 67 million, and is anticipated to experience substantial growth at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The US constituted approximately 61% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2022.

In December 2023, The Danish biotechnology company Vesper Bio has administered the initial dose to the first participant in a Phase I trial assessing the oral medication VES001 for frontotemporal dementia (FTD). This randomized, double-blind trial aims to evaluate the safety and tolerance of Vesper Bio's compound VES001, characterized by the company as a pioneering brain-penetrating agent. The Phase I trial will involve one arm with 48 healthy participants receiving a single ascending dose and a second arm with 30 subjects receiving multiple ascending doses.

In July 2023, Arkuda Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging innovative perspectives at the intersection of lysosomal biology and neuronal health to create medications that alter the course of neurodegenerative diseases, will share preclinical findings on its primary development candidate ARKD-104 for addressing GRN-related frontotemporal dementia (FTD-GRN) at the 2023 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (Poster P1-752).

DelveInsight's analysis revealed that the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in the 7MM was 129,019 in 2022, with projections indicating a notable increase with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the study period.

In 2022, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), estimated at approximately 59,372, with expectations of a substantial increase by a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In 2022, among European nations, Germany had the largest diagnosed prevalent population of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) with 14,840 cases, followed by France with 12,022 cases. Conversely, Spain had the smallest diagnosed prevalent population among the EU4 countries, the UK, and the entire 7MM, with 8,301 cases.

In 2022, Japan had an estimated 11,800 diagnosed prevalent cases of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), constituting approximately 9% of the total cases in the 7MM. Projections suggest a significant decrease in these numbers by a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2034.

The evolving landscape of therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) encompasses several promising treatments such as the emerging drugs AL001, PR006, DNL593, among others. There exists a significant gap in the availability of effective therapies to adequately manage this condition.

The Frontotemporal Dementia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Frontotemporal Dementia market dynamics.

Frontotemporal Dementia Overview

Frontotemporal Dementia is the name given to a class of neurocognitive illnesses that include progressive impairment in language, behavior, and executive functioning. Frontotemporal diseases (FTD) come in three different forms: movement abnormalities, primary progressive aphasia (PPA), and behavioral variable frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD).

Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Frontotemporal Dementia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Frontotemporal Dementia

Prevalent Cases of Frontotemporal Dementia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Frontotemporal Dementia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Frontotemporal Dementia

Frontotemporal Dementia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Frontotemporal Dementia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Frontotemporal Dementia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies and Key Companies

LY3884963: Prevail Therapeutics

DNL593: Denali Therapeutics Inc.

AL001: Alector Inc.

PBFT02: Passage Bio, Inc.

TPN-101, 400 mg/day: Transposon Therapeutics, Inc.

N-Acetyl-L-Leucine: IntraBio Inc

Hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

arimoclomol: ZevraDenmark

Latozinemab: Alector

PR006: Prevail Therapeutics

WVE-004: Wave Life Sciences

OBP-601: Transposon Therapeutics,Inc./Oncolys BioPharma Inc

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Drivers

Unavailability of FDA approved drug targeting Frontotemporal Dementia

Growing trends in Developmental Research

High resolution Brain imaging as diagnostic tool for Frontotemporal Dementia

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Barriers

Funding related problems

Epidemiology related challenge

Misdiagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia

Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Frontotemporal Dementia Companies: Prevail Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Alector Inc., Passage Bio, Inc., Transposon Therapeutics, Inc., IntraBio Inc, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., ZevraDenmark, Alector, Prevail Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, Transposon Therapeutics,Inc./Oncolys BioPharma Inc, and others

Key Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies: LY3884963, DNL593, AL001, PBFT02, TPN-101, 400 mg/day, N-Acetyl-L-Leucine, Hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin, arimoclomol, Latozinemab, PR006, WVE-004, OBP-601, and others

Frontotemporal Dementia Therapeutic Assessment: Frontotemporal Dementia current marketed and Frontotemporal Dementia emerging therapies

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Dynamics: Frontotemporal Dementia market drivers and Frontotemporal Dementia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Frontotemporal Dementia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Frontotemporal Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Frontotemporal Dementia

3. SWOT analysis of Frontotemporal Dementia

4. Frontotemporal Dementia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Frontotemporal Dementia Disease Background and Overview

7. Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Frontotemporal Dementia

9. Frontotemporal Dementia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Frontotemporal Dementia Unmet Needs

11. Frontotemporal Dementia Emerging Therapies

12. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Frontotemporal Dementia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Drivers

16. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Barriers

17. Frontotemporal Dementia Appendix

18. Frontotemporal Dementia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.