AsstrA at Transport Logistic China 2024

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transport Logistic China (TLC) is once again bringing together key players in the Asian logistics market. The event will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from June 25 to 27, 2024. Representatives from the Shanghai branch of AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG will be delighted to meet visitors at booth W4.435.

TLC is the premier Asian exhibition for logistics, information technology, and supply chain management. Transport Logistic China provides a platform for logistics professionals to connect with clients seeking supply chain solutions. The event is highly regarded across Asia for its role in facilitating entry into the rapidly growing Chinese market.

"China's economy continues to expand, with business and trade flourishing, driving up demand for logistics services. The Chinese government supports the development of the domestic market. TLC 2024 is the ideal venue to meet new and potential clients from the manufacturing, e-commerce, and retail sectors," says Jun Sun, Country Sales Manager.

Exhibition visitors will have an excellent opportunity to find logistics partners to support their businesses and to stay updated on the latest technological innovations in the transport and logistics sector.

We're excited to meet you at the AsstrA booth!