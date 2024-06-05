Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Imn Market Report

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy companies are Hoffmann-La Roche, MorphoSys, Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

As potential therapies are being investigated to manage idiopathic membranous nephropathy, it is safe to predict that the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market will experience significant reconstitution during 2023–2032. However, the challenges of the rigid and burdensome structure of regulatory authorities will decide the fate of all these pipeline therapies and the impact they will have on overall revenue generation.

Some of the key facts of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report:

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight analysis, the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market size in the 7MM + China was approximately USD 220 million in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent idiopathic membranous nephropathy cases in the 7MM + China were approximately 380K in 2022.

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, MorphoSys, Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma, Eternity Bioscience, GlaxoSmithKline, ValenzaBio, ACELYRIN, and others

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies: GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), SHR1459 (edralbrutinib), BENLYSTA (belimumab), VB119, and others

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market dynamics.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Overview

Membranous nephropathy, also referred to as membranous glomerulopathy, is a kidney ailment impacting the filters within the kidney. It leads to elevated protein levels in the urine, compromised kidney function, and edema. This condition is rare and primarily affects the renal glomerulus, particularly the podocytes, crucial for regulating kidney protein permeability. Swelling, or edema, is a common symptom, varying from mild to severe, often presenting initially. Although swelling in membranous nephropathy typically progresses gradually, it can occasionally occur suddenly. Typically starting in the lower extremities, such as the feet, ankles, or legs, edema can also manifest in other parts of the body like the abdomen, hands, arms, and face. Diagnosis of membranous nephropathy often relies on detecting protein in the urine, supported by blood tests, kidney biopsy, and various microscopic and immunofluorescence examinations.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 380K prevalent cases of idiopathic membranous nephropathy in the 7MM in 2022.

China contributed to the largest prevalent population of idiopathic membranous nephropathy, acquiring ~82% of the 7MM and China in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK for ~6%, and Japan accounted for ~5% of the total population share, in 2022.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies and Key Companies

GAZYVA (obinutuzumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

MOR202 (felzartamab): MorphoSys

SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel: Cerium Pharmaceuticals

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib): BeiGene

SHR1459 (edralbrutinib): Reistone Biopharma/Eternity Bioscience

BENLYSTA (belimumab): GlaxoSmithKline

VB119: ValenzaBio/ACELYRIN



Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Market

Both primary and secondary membranous nephropathy currently lack a cure. Medical professionals typically adopt a symptomatic approach to treatment, focusing on enhancing the patient's immune system. Supportive care begins promptly upon diagnosis confirmation, irrespective of the underlying cause, and persists throughout the condition's duration. This care regimen encompasses meticulous blood pressure management, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor/angiotensin receptor blocker therapy to diminish proteinuria and enhance the likelihood of spontaneous remission, statins for hyperlipidemia, salt restriction, diuretics to regulate edema, and a low-protein diet to compensate for urinary protein losses. Recent studies have shown promising outcomes with the use of alkylating drugs alongside corticosteroids in membranous nephropathy patients.

Immunosuppressive therapy, including steroids, alkylating agents, calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs), and rituximab, constitutes the pharmacological arsenal against membranous nephropathy. Alkylating drugs, steroids, and CNIs serve as the cornerstone of immunosuppression therapy. While they offer partial efficacy in reducing proteinuria in membranous nephropathy patients, they are also associated with increased relapse rates and notable adverse effects.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market are expected to change in the coming years. Increased research activities and the discovery of new biomarkers and therapeutic targets, will result in the development of improved medicines in the future. Although rituximab is effective, patients can acquire medication resistance over time. Roche's Obinutuzumab is being developed with improved efficacy, which will aid in overcoming the limits of current therapy.

Moreover, the rapid incidence of progression and remission in membranous nephropathy patients provides pharmaceutical companies with an opportunity to develop therapies to address the inadequacies and capture a largely untapped idiopathic membranous nephropathy market. Only a few drugs, such as Obinutuzumab, are in the latter stages of development. As a result, it opens the door for additional pharmaceutical companies to enter the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market with fresh therapeutic choices.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market. Due to knowledge gaps and a lack of clarity about membranous nephropathy pathology, there is an urgent scarcity of large-scale clinical studies assessing therapy alternatives in membranous nephropathy. The outcomes of idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment candidates that are in various stages of clinical development and are expected to be launched are not available. As a result, establishing the safety and efficacy of these medications is difficult.

Moreover, as membranous nephropathy is a rare indication, it is often overshadowed by more common and fatal renal diseases, thereby influencing the whole research and development process. Almost 30% of membranous nephropathy cases develop into ESRD, yet the therapeutic landscape is devoid of recognized medicines, leading to a high fatality rate.

Scope of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, MorphoSys, Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma, Eternity Bioscience, GlaxoSmithKline, ValenzaBio, ACELYRIN, and others

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies: GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), SHR1459 (edralbrutinib), BENLYSTA (belimumab), VB119, and others

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy emerging therapies

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market drivers and Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement



