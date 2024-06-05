Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size is anticipated to grow by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size

Psoriatic Arthritis Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Psoriatic Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of psoriatic arthritis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report

• According to the National Psoriatic foundation, about 1 in 3 people or 30% with psoriasis develop psoriatic arthritis (PsA) – as many as 2.4 million Americans – and PsA can develop at any age.

• As per the study by Brent et al. (2024), The prevalence of psoriatic arthritis in patients with psoriasis was 1.7% at 5 years, 3.1% at 10 years, 5.1% at 20 years, and 20.5% at 30 years also The prevalence of psoriatic arthritis in patients with psoriasis is 19.7%, with 21.6% in adults and 3.3% in children.

• Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in 2023, and these cases are expected to increase by the end of 2034 due to several key factors such as an increase in awareness and diagnosis, as well as the rapid prevalence of PsA.

• According to retrospective study by Grellmann et al. (2020), of German healthcare insurance data, PsA had prevalence rates of 0.3% respectively, in 2016.

• Study conducted by Japan Ohara et al. (2015), showed that the PsA was identified in 431 of 3021 patients with psoriasis, with a mean prevalence of 14.3% (range, 8.8–20.4%).

• As per DelveInsight’s assessment, in 2023, most of the PsA cases were of moderate severity, accounting for ~60% cases of pSA, followed by severe and mild type.

• DelveInsight's analysis predicts substantial growth in the Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) market. Key drivers include increased prevalence due to improved survival, rising awareness, accessibility of drug therapies, ongoing research, and a robust pipeline, collectively fostering research and development efforts in the PsA domain.

• The leading Psoriatic Arthritis Companies such as AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol, Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, and UCB Biosciences Inc., and others.

• Promising Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies such as TREMFYA (guselkumab), OTEZLA (apremilast), SIMPONI (golimumab), CIMZIA (certolizumab), ORENCIA (abatacept), TALTZ (ixekizumab), REMICADE (infliximab), and others.

Psoriatic Arthritis Overview

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory arthritis that occurs in some people with psoriasis, which is a skin condition characterized by red, scaly patches that can be itchy and painful. PsA typically affects individuals who already have psoriasis, although in some cases, joint problems can precede the skin manifestations.

Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Psoriatic Arthritis offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

• Total Prevalent Cases

• Total Diagnosed Cases

• Gender-specific Cases

• Age-specific Cases

• Severity-specific Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Market

The Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Psoriatic Arthritis signaling in Psoriatic Arthritis are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Landscape

Psoriatic Arthritis treatment approaches for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) encompass a variety of strategies aimed at managing symptoms, slowing disease progression, and improving overall quality of life. These approaches typically involve a combination of pharmacological therapies, lifestyle modifications, and, in some cases, surgical interventions. Overall, the treatment approach for PsA is individualized based on disease severity, response to therapy, and patient preferences. Multidisciplinary care involving rheumatologists, dermatologists, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals is essential to optimize outcomes and improvethe long-term prognosis for individuals living with PsA

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Psoriatic Arthritis market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Psoriatic Arthritis therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Psoriatic Arthritis drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Psoriatic Arthritis market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Psoriatic Arthritis report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Psoriatic Arthritis.

Major Psoriatic Arthritis Companies

AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol, Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, and UCB Biosciences Inc., and others.

Scope of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Psoriatic Arthritis Companies- AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol, Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, and UCB Biosciences Inc., and others.

• Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies- TREMFYA (guselkumab), OTEZLA (apremilast), SIMPONI (golimumab), CIMZIA (certolizumab), ORENCIA (abatacept), TALTZ (ixekizumab), REMICADE (infliximab), and others.

• Psoriatic Arthritis Market Dynamics: Psoriatic Arthritis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

