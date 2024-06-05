IgA Nephropathy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Iga Nephropathy Market Report

IgA Nephropathy companies are Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Travere Therapeutics, Omeros Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, and more.

Some of the key facts of the IgA Nephropathy Market Report:

The IgA Nephropathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In 2022, the IgA Nephropathy Market Size was the highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 160 million, which is further estimated to increase by 2032.

Calliditas Therapeutics’ TARPEYO was the first FDA-approved treatment for IgA Nephropathy, which the US FDA approved in December 2021, and the drug entered the market by the end of January 2022.

Most IgA Nephropathy patients are diagnosed accidentally; the disease is mostly diagnosed during routine checkups.

In February 2023, Travere Therapeutics’ dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist FILSPARI, became the first non-immunosuppressive FDA-approved treatment for IgA Nephropathy, although still being put on REMS due to its potential hepatotoxic and embryo-fetal toxic effects.

The total IgA Nephropathy prevalent cases of in the 7MM and China were ~1,899,000 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

The total number of IgA Nephropathy prevalent cases in the United States was around ~193,700 cases in 2022.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest IgA Nephropathy cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of prevalent cases in 2022.

According to DelveInsight estimates, there were ~1,414,000 prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy in China in 2022, and the prevalence is projected to increase during the forecast period.

Japan accounted for about 88,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy in 2022.

The expected launch of Narsoplimab (Omeros Corporation) in 2024 is set to bring major changes in the treatment landscape of IgA Nephropathy, bringing in safer and more effective treatment options for IgA Nephropathy patients.

The recently published Part B results of the Phase III trial are expected to grant complete approval to TARPEYO, further increasing its availability to IgA Nephropathy patients, but its comparatively high cost still possesses a barrier.

Key IgA Nephropathy Companies: Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Travere Therapeutics Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics Inc., Vera Therapeutics Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others

Key IgA Nephropathy Therapies: TARPEYO/ KINPEYGO (budesonide), Narsoplimab, and others

The IgA Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage IgA Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the IgA Nephropathy market dynamics.

IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA Nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, is a chronic kidney disorder characterized by the deposition of Immunoglobulin A (IgA) in the glomeruli, which are the filtering units of the kidneys. This condition leads to inflammation and damage of the glomeruli, affecting their ability to function properly. IgA Nephropathy is a form of glomerulonephritis, which refers to inflammation of the glomeruli.

IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The IgA Nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of IgA Nephropathy

Prevalent Cases of IgA Nephropathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of IgA Nephropathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic IgA Nephropathy

IgA Nephropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the IgA Nephropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers IgA Nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

IgA Nephropathy Key Companies

Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Travere Therapeutics Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics Inc., Vera Therapeutics Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical

IgA Nephropathy Therapies

TARPEYO/ KINPEYGO (budesonide), Narsoplimab, and others.

IgA Nephropathy Market Outlook

The primary approach in managing IgA Nephropathy focuses on comprehensive supportive care, encompassing strategies to control blood pressure, minimize proteinuria, mitigate lifestyle risk factors, and reduce general kidney stress. The efficacy of immunosuppressive therapies is a subject of debate. If considered, a regimen of high-dose systemic corticosteroids for a limited duration might be an option, carefully weighed against patient-specific factors that could contraindicate such treatment. It's important to note that as glomerular filtration rate (GFR) declines, the adverse effects associated with corticosteroid treatment significantly escalate. Beyond corticosteroids, there's limited evidence supporting the benefit of additional immunosuppressive agents, with mycophenolate mofetil being a notable exception in Asian patients.

Key players in the IgA Nephropathy therapeutic market include Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, RemeGen, Vera Therapeutics, and others.

Calliditas' TARPEYO/KINPEYGO (budesonide) delayed-release capsules marked the first FDA-approved treatment for IgA Nephropathy. Indicated for patients with a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) of 1.5 g/g or higher, it was granted accelerated approval by the US FDA in December 2021, underscoring the urgent need for safe and effective treatments.

FILSPARI (sparsentan), developed by Travere Therapeutics/Vifor Pharma, is poised to enter the IgA Nephropathy treatment arena through an accelerated approval pathway in February 2023. Sparsentan represents a novel, orally active compound that acts as a potent dual antagonist of the ETA and AT1 receptors, implicated in the progression of kidney disease. Its accelerated clearance was based on preliminary results from the pivotal Phase III PROTECT study. The EMA has also accepted the CMA application, with a review decision expected in the second half of 2023.

Several promising therapies are in the pipeline, aiming to address the unmet needs for disease-specific, targeted treatments and innovative mechanisms of action in IgA Nephropathy. These include narsoplimab (Omeros Corporation), atrasentan (Chinook Therapeutics), iptacopan (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), sibeprenlimab (Otsuka Pharmaceutical), cemdisiran (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), and telitacicept (RemeGen (Chinook Therapeutics).

In summary, while there are currently only two FDA-approved treatments for IgA Nephropathy, recent drug approvals offer new therapeutic options. However, the demand for more effective and targeted therapies remains high. The therapeutic landscape for IgA Nephropathy is expected to see substantial shifts with the introduction of novel therapies and a robust pipeline of drugs in development.

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan and China]

Key IgA Nephropathy Companies: Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Travere Therapeutics Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics Inc., Vera Therapeutics Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others

Key IgA Nephropathy Therapies: TARPEYO/ KINPEYGO (budesonide), Narsoplimab, and others

IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: IgA Nephropathy current marketed and IgA Nephropathy emerging therapies

IgA Nephropathy Market Dynamics: IgA Nephropathy market drivers and IgA Nephropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

IgA Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, IgA Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. IgA Nephropathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for IgA Nephropathy

3. SWOT analysis of IgA Nephropathy

4. IgA Nephropathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. IgA Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. IgA Nephropathy Disease Background and Overview

7. IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of IgA Nephropathy

9. IgA Nephropathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. IgA Nephropathy Unmet Needs

11. IgA Nephropathy Emerging Therapies

12. IgA Nephropathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise IgA Nephropathy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. IgA Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers

16. IgA Nephropathy Market Barriers

17. IgA Nephropathy Appendix

18. IgA Nephropathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

