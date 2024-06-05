Contract Lifecycle Management Virtual Summit Second Edition Sponsors - DocPath and Cobblestone Software
Engaging with diverse industries and perspectives was enlightening. Appreciate being part of the process!”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) stands at the forefront of organizational efficiency and risk mitigation, serving as the cornerstone for businesses worldwide. As industries evolve, so too does the landscape of contract management, propelled forward by the latest technologies and innovative strategies.
— Stacey Harrison - Senior Director of Contract Operations at Entrata
In today's fast-paced digital era, businesses are increasingly turning to advanced CLM solutions to streamline their operations, enhance compliance, and drive growth. From AI-powered contract analytics to blockchain-enabled smart contracts, the industry is witnessing a paradigm shift in how contracts are managed and leveraged for strategic advantage.
Against this backdrop of rapid innovation, Techsommet is proud to present the "Contract Lifecycle Management Virtual Summit Second Edition." Scheduled for June 6th, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST, this groundbreaking event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and best practices shaping the future of CLM.
Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into:
- The latest advancements in CLM technologies and their impact on organizational efficiency and agility.
- Strategies for harnessing the power of AI, blockchain, and other emerging technologies to streamline contract processes and mitigate risks.
- Best practices for optimizing contract lifecycle management workflows and driving business value.
- Real-world case studies and success stories from leading organizations leveraging CLM to achieve strategic objectives.
"Our event will serve as a platform for attendees to delve into the cutting-edge innovations and trends reshaping the CLM landscape"
"From AI-driven contract analytics to blockchain-based smart contracts, we aim to provide attendees with actionable insights and strategies to propel their organizations forward."
The summit is proudly sponsored by:
Platinum Sponsor: DocPath
Leading the charge is DocPath, a trailblazer in Document Lifecycle Management (DLM) solutions. DocPath's comprehensive suite of tools and services revolutionizes document management, from creation to distribution and tracking. With state-of-the-art technologies, DocPath automates intricate document processes, empowering businesses to optimize operations, elevate customer experiences, and gain a decisive edge in today's fiercely competitive market.
Silver Sponsor: CobbleStone Software
Backing the summit is CobbleStone Software, renowned as a leader in contract lifecycle management software. With over two decades of empowering contracting professionals, CobbleStone's flagship product, CobbleStone Contract Insight®, stands as a beacon of innovation. Built on robust contract AI, it offers a user-friendly, scalable, and feature-rich solution to streamline the entire contract lifecycle, ensuring efficiency and compliance.
Distinguished Speakers:
Juan Carlos Olivares, CEO of DocPath
Juan Carlos Olivares, the visionary CEO of DocPath, takes center stage to discuss the transformative Impact of CLM on Information Management and Customer Experience. With a wealth of experience in document lifecycle management, Juan is dedicated to driving innovation and value for businesses, setting the stage for an enlightening session.
Swapnil Shah, Director of Contract Management Services at Nexdigm
Swapnil Shah brings over 15 years of expertise in corporate law and healthcare to his presentation on the Transformation of the Contractual World with AI Integration. As the Director of Contract Management Services at Nexdigm, Swapnil has spearheaded various commercial contracting teams, navigating evolving business challenges with finesse.
Michael Gormley, Sales Manager at CobbleStone Software
Michael Gormley, the seasoned Sales Manager at CobbleStone Software, will delve into "Contract Management Redefined: Exploring the Latest Advancements for Legal Teams." With over six years of dedicated service, Michael has been instrumental in guiding clients through the complexities of CLM, offering invaluable insights into the latest industry advancements.
Panel Discussion: "Evolving from Manual to Automated CLM"
The summit will feature a thought-provoking panel discussion on "Evolving from Manual to Automated CLM," featuring esteemed panelists:
- Juan Carlos Olivares, CEO at DocPath
- Michael Martin, Delivery Director, CLM at Simplus
- Adrie Christiansen, Legal Operations Lead at Quora
- Kirk Samson, Senior Director, Contract Management Services at Nexdigm
Attendees can expect to engage with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections with peers, making this summit an indispensable event for anyone involved in contract lifecycle management.
To secure your spot at the forefront of CLM innovation, register now at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tY4bEx4ISoOUwR6VwmeIwQ#/registration.
For more information, contact us at dan@techsommet.com
Join us on June 6th, 2024, as we embark on a journey to redefine the future of contract lifecycle management together.
