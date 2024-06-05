Critically Acclaimed Novel "When the Leaves Fall" by Mary M Nyman Receives Rave Reviews on Amazon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary M Nyman's gripping novel, "When the Leaves Fall," has captured the hearts and minds of readers nationwide with its subject of substance abuse and recovery. Set against the backdrop of a young man's battle against addiction, Nyman's book talks about the turmoil and struggles faced by those caught in the throes of substance dependency.
"When the Leaves Fall" follows the journey of Corey, the main character, as he grapples with the devastating effects of addiction on his life. Through Corey's experiences, Nyman sheds light on the harsh realities of substance abuse, portraying the profound impact it can have on individuals and their loved ones.
Readers across the country have been captivated by Nyman's powerful storytelling and her ability to portray the issue of addiction with honesty and empathy. The book has garnered a plethora of glowing reviews on Amazon, with readers praising its narrative and thought-provoking themes.
One Amazon customer remarked, "The story of Corey and his addictions is relatable to all readers. This book kept me on the edge of my seat - I couldn’t put it down! Great job Mary Nyman." Similarly, another reader shared, "Very nice story.... Some unexpected twists and turns.............. All in all, I very much enjoyed it!"
In response to the overwhelming positive feedback, author Mary M Nyman expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am truly humbled and overwhelmed by the response to 'When the Leaves Fall.' It has been incredibly rewarding to see readers connect with Corey's story and find resonance in his journey toward recovery."
People interested in buying this book can find it on Amazon and bookstores near them.
About the Author:
Mary Mallon Nyman grew up in Clarksville, Tennessee, and graduated from Wheaton College and Boston University Graduate School. She married in 1959 and moved to Wareham, Massachusetts, to teach and raise five children in an old house overlooking Buzzards Bay. She resides there today and enjoys writing, painting, and traveling.
