Solidarity with education communities in Haiti

Ever since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, armed gangs have continued to gain ground, to the point of paralysing most activities in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Hospitals, police stations, and schools have been targeted by gangs, set on fire, and destroyed. In three years, thousands of people have been kidnapped, raped, and killed, and many are still missing. In a recent report, the UN estimates that several hundred thousand people have been displaced by the violence.

Education unions in Haiti are committed to keeping education and hope alive despite the terrible impact of the crisis on school communities and society as a whole.

Speak up!

In these desperate times, it is imperative that our colleagues know they are not alone. We must mobilise to show our support so that Haiti’s teachers and students can draw strength and hope from our global solidarity. We must also raise our voices to call for an effective response from the international community to the crisis.

Here are a few ways in which you can help:

1. Share the Education International post below.

🗨️ "We have a strong will to continue working, to fight for access to education. As unionists, we have a historic responsibility." Unionists in Haiti are determined to keep education and hope alive in a desperate situation. ✊🏿 We stand with them. Join us!#HaitiSolidarity pic.twitter.com/V8g8Q2by6m — Education International (@eduint) June 5, 2024

2. Post the message below on your social media channels.

Click on the Twitter/X icon at the bottom of the message to publish it directly.

I join educators around the 🌎 to stand in solidarity with colleagues in Haiti who are desperately trying to keep education and hope alive for their students and their country. We call for an end to the violence and a swift return to constitutional order. #HaitiSolidarity

3. Send a letter of encouragement to education unions in Haiti.

We have prepared a template letter you can personalise. Click here to download it. Email your letter to [email protected] and we will make sure our colleagues receive it, as communication can be difficult.

4. If your country has a diplomatic representation in Haiti (a detailed list of contacts is available here), we invite you to send a letter asking your government to help support the efforts of the Presidential Transition Council to:

ensure the safety of citizens in public places;

a return to constitutional order;

emergency humanitarian aid to help displaced families, particularly children suffering from food insecurity;

ensure that schools are safe;

provide free public education for all.

involve teachers and their unions in decision-making concerning education in this difficult context, and recognise and value teachers' work through concrete measures.

5. We also encourage you to take a step further and get in touch with Haitian diaspora associations in your country and stand up for the rights of those who may be migrants in your part of the world.