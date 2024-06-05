Psoriasis Market Size is anticipated to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Psoriasis Market Outlook

• According to Armstrong et al. (2021), cross-sectional study suggested that psoriasis remains a common, immune-mediated disease that affects 3.0% of the US adult population, or more than 7.5 million adults.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, the most common type of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis, followed by inverse psoriasis, guttate psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis.

• Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts showed that plaque psoriasis has the highest occurrence with around 6,768,959 cases followed by inverse psoriasis (2,115,300), guttate psoriasis (676,896), and others, in 2022.

• Around 80% of psoriasis cases were mild to moderate, while the rest of cases were moderate to severe, in 2022.

• The leading Psoriasis Companies such as Amgen, Janssen, Abbvie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., LEO Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Genentech, and others.

• Promising Psoriasis Therapies such as SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib), ZORYVE (roflumilast), VTAMA (tapinarof), Synthetic Hypericin (SGX302), SCD-044, SFA-002, and others.

• June 2024:- Bristol-Myers Squibb- The purpose of this study is to determine the safety and effectiveness of deucravacitinib for the treatment of plaque psoriasis (PsO) in Japan participants.

• May 2024:- University Hospital, Ghent- The objective of this study is to investigate the impact of using the VBHC framework for the management of psoriasis. The IRIS (value In psoRiasIS) study will be a prospective clinical trial in which new patients attending the PsoPlus will be followed up during a period of 1 year. Both the outcomes achieved and costs will be assessed during this year. Subsequently, the two will be connected by conducting a data envelopment analysis (DEA) which will result in a value score for each patient.

Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease characterized by the presence of papules and plaques occurring most commonly on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back, but is not limited to these areas. Psoriasis has both pediatric and adult-onset, with the former accounting for more number of cases. Plaques vary in terms of variable morphology, distribution, and severity. Psoriatic patients are frequently categorized into two groups: mild or moderate-to-severe psoriasis, depending on the clinical severity of the lesions, the percentage of affected body surface area, and patient quality of life.

Psoriasis Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Psoriasis offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

• Diagnosed Prevalence

• Diagnosed Prevalence by Types

• Diagnosed Prevalence by Location

• Diagnosed Prevalence in Paediatrics

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Severity

Psoriasis Drugs Market

The Psoriasis Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. A range of agents is available for the symptomatic treatment of psoriasis. Patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis usually receive topical treatments that modulate gene transcription, inhibit cell proliferation and promote keratinocyte differentiation. These cases can be treated topically with a combination of glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogues, and phototherapy. Major topical agents include corticosteroids, retinoids such as tazarotene, and calcineurin inhibitors such as tacrolimus, vitamin D analogues such as calcipotriene or calcitriol, and combinations such as calcipotriol plus betamethasone dipropionate.

Psoriasis Treatment Market Landscape

Psoriasis treatment is a common, accepted practice that is used to improve disease management and improve patient outcomes on treatment failure. However, there are challenges in switching therapies. For instance, decision-making criteria for switching therapy are not well defined, and there are limited data on how to transition from one treatment to another in routine clinical practice. Further, worsening of psoriasis signs and symptoms after switching therapies has been observed in subset of patients.The Psoriasis treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Psoriasis has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Psoriasis Market Insights

Biological therapies have revolutionized moderate to severe psoriasis treatment and emerged as highly potent treatment options in patients for whom traditional systemic therapies fail to achieve an adequate response, are not tolerated due to adverse effects, or are unsuitable due to comorbidities. The first biologic agent for psoriasis, the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist ENBREL (etanercept; Amgen), was approved in 2004.

Psoriasis Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Psoriasis market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Psoriasis therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Psoriasis drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Psoriasis market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Psoriasis Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Psoriasis report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Psoriasis.

Major Psoriasis Companies

Amgen, Janssen, Abbvie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., LEO Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Genentech, and others.

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Psoriasis Companies- Amgen, Janssen, Abbvie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., LEO Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Genentech, and others

• Psoriasis Therapies- SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib), ZORYVE (roflumilast), VTAMA (tapinarof), Synthetic Hypericin (SGX302), SCD-044, SFA-002, and others.

• Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Psoriasis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

