Correctional Services takes 271 runners to Comrades Marathon 2024

A total of 271 runners will be representing the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) at this year’s Comrades Marathon, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 09 June 2024 , in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal.

After months of grueling, yet fulfilling, preparations for the race, DCS officials will be showcasing their strength and testing their resilience during the 2024 Comrades Marathon, which marks the 97th race, and the 49th Up Run, starting at Durban City Hall and finishing at the HollywoodBets Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg, covering a total distance of 85.91km.

Correctional Officials have long been participating in this mentally and physically demanding world class marathon, and many are now accustomed to the DCS Athletics Club colours. Known for their incredible athleticism and endurance, DCS athletes have been actively participating in various sporting activities, apart from the Comrades, which fosters a great temperament for a fit, proper and ideal correctional official.

Some of our top runners such as Mr Mbusiseni Yaka and Ms Ziphindile Dlamini will be looking to improve their finish times from 06:55 and 08:41 respectively, whilst officials such as Mr Vitalis Poli (aged 59) and Mr Mabatalale Ntshehi (aged 60) are eager to add more to their collection of Comrades Marathon medals.

The Department will have its official waterpoint positioned at the 74-kilometre mark, while many other Departmental volunteers and their families will be strategically positioned to render necessary assistance to the runners. Not to be missed is the DCS Arts and Craft, produced by offenders as part of the Self Sufficiency and Sustainability Framework, which will be exhibited at the Comrades Marathon Expo running from 06 - 08 June 2024.

The Correctional Services officials’ choir will also be performing at the official opening of the expo.

This is a second time running invitation for the choir to officially open the Comrades Marathon Expo.

A send-off gala dinner, to be addressed by the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, is scheduled for 07 June 2024 at the Karridene Protea Hotel from 18:00.

Participation by Correctional Services officials in the Comrades Marathon underscores our commitment to the values of promoting a healthy lifestyle, as well as our dedication to community engagement and national pride.

