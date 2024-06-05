Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 8.3 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the progressive supranuclear palsy historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report

• The increase in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Size is a direct consequence of the increasing patient population and anticipated launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

• In 2022, the total prevalent cases of progressive supranuclear palsy were estimated to be approximately 80,706 cases in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• In the US, there were approximately 21,087 prevalent cases of progressive supranuclear palsy in 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

• In 2022, among the 7MM, Japan accounted for the highest prevalent cases of progressive supranuclear palsy, contributing nearly 29%, while Spain accounted for the least with nearly 7% of the total prevalent cases.

• Of the total prevalent cases of progressive supranuclear palsy in the US, around 27% were diagnosed in 2022. The cases are expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.1%.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, males are more affected with PSP than females

• The leading Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Companies such as Woolsey Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei Pharma, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Oncolys Biopharma, Ferrer Asceneuron, UCB Biopharma, Novartis, and others

• Promising Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapies such as BRAVYL (fasudil), AZP2006 (ezeprogind), TPN-101/OBP-601 (censavudine), ASN90, NIO752, UCB0107 (bepranemab), and others

• June 2024:- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.- A Phase 3 Study of Safety and Efficacy of AMX0035 in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (ORION). ORION Trial is a trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AMX0035 in participants with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), consisting of a randomized double blind placebo controlled phase, followed by an optional open-label extension phase.

• May 2024:- Life Molecular Imaging GmbH- An Open Label, Single Center Study to Evaluate the Safety and Test-retest Characteristics of [18F]PI-2620 as PET Radioligand for Imaging Tau Deposition in the Brains of Patients With Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Richardson Syndrome (PSP-RS) Compared to Non-demented Controls (NDC). The overall goal of this protocol is to evaluate the imaging characteristics of [18F]PI-2620 using positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with progressive supranuclear palsy, Richardson's syndrome (PSP-RS).

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Overview

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare neurological disorder that causes problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing. It is usually sporadic, occurs infrequently and without a known cause. The disease results in brain cells being damaged due to protein build-up which impacts parts of brain that control thinking and body movement. It is also called Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

• Prevalent cases

• Diagnosed prevalent cases

• Gender-specific cases

• Phenotype-specific cases

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Drugs Market

The Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Progressive Supranuclear Palsy signaling in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market Landscape

The Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Progressive Supranuclear Palsy therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Progressive Supranuclear Palsy drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Major Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Companies

Scope of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Companies- Woolsey Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei Pharma, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Oncolys Biopharma, Ferrer Asceneuron, UCB Biopharma, Novartis, and others

• Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapies- BRAVYL (fasudil), AZP2006 (ezeprogind), TPN-101/OBP-601 (censavudine), ASN90, NIO752, UCB0107 (bepranemab), and others

• Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Dynamics: Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Drivers and Barriers

• Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of progressive supranuclear palsy Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of progressive supranuclear palsy

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Patient Journey

9. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Emerging Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Drugs

11. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Analysis

12. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

13. SWOT

14. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Unmet Needs

15. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimers

19. About DelveInsight

