Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size is anticipated to grow by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market

DELHI, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Report

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the incident cases of PML in the 7MM were approximately 4 thousand in 2023, these cases are expected to increase at a significant CAGR throughout the study period (2020–2034).

• In 2023, the United States was estimated to have the highest incidence of PML cases among the 7MM, with Japan, Germany, and France following suit. Conversely, Spain reported the lowest number of cases in 2023, totaling around two hundred.

• According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) (2021), PML occurs in approximately one in 200,000 people. It is estimated that each year, 4,000 people develop PML in the United States and Europe combined.

• The leading Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Companies such as NeoImmuneTech, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neurimmune, and others.

• Promising Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Therapies such as Tysabri, Topotecan, Methylprednisolone, CE-VST01-JC, Enfuvirtide, Tenofovir-Emtricitabine, and others.

• March 2024:- Biogen- An Observational Study Utilising Data From the US Tysabri TOUCH Programme and Select EU MS Registries to Estimate the Risk of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) and Other Serious Opportunistic Infections Among Patients Who Were Exposed to an MS Disease Modifying Treatment Prior to Treatment With Tysabri.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Overview

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) is a rare neurological disorder caused by the JC virus (JCV), resulting in the destruction of myelin-producing cells in the central nervous system (CNS) white matter. PML primarily affects individuals with compromised immune systems, leading to significant morbidity and mortality. The exact mechanisms triggering JCV activation and PML development are not fully understood, but immunosuppression plays a critical role.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

• Incident Cases

• Age-specific Cases

• Etiologies-specific Cases

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Insights

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) is a demyelinating disease of the brain for which there is no cure, but one-year survival has increased from 10% to 50% in HIV-infected individuals treated with highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART). Currently there is neither a specific prophylaxis for PML, nor an effective anti-JCV treatment in the setting of PML. In the HIV+ population, timely treatment with highly effective cART is an effective way of preventing the onset of acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and with it PML, which is a constitutive part of this syndrome in ~5% of AIDS patients. The incidence of AIDS and PML has declined significantly since cART was introduced.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Drug Market Landscape

Cytarabine (cytosine arabinoside) was initially believed to inhibit viral DNA replication in Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) by inhibiting DNA polymerase. However, a randomized controlled trial in 57 AIDS-related PML patients showed it to be ineffective. Cidofovir gained attention for PML treatment due to its potency against polyomaviruses. While initial case reports showed promising results, later studies found survival rates to be more strongly associated with higher CD4+ T cell counts and lower HIV-1 RNA levels. Mefloquine, an antimalarial with CNS penetration and activity against JCV, has shown potential effectiveness in vitro for PML treatment. Other therapies used in treating PML include adoptive T-cell therapy, checkpoint inhibitor therapy, interferon-alpha-2A, interleukin-2 inhibitor, IV immunoglobulins, and plasmapheresis.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Drugs Uptake

• CE-VST01-JC, a pioneering allogeneic T cell-based immunotherapy, represents a novel approach in targeting the JC virus, the culprit behind progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML). Developed by Cellevolve, this therapy harnesses JCPyV-specific T cells expanded with a meticulously selected mixture of 36 JCPyV-specific peptides, covering a broad spectrum of HLA alleles to ensure specificity while mitigating the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

• NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa), a clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, is being developed for oncologic and immunologic indications, leveraging its potential to amplify T-cell function. With its favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, NT-I7 is considered an ideal combination partner and is undergoing multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as a vaccine adjuvant.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Market Landscape

The Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Dynamics

The Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy market dynamics have been steadily evolving in recent years. As the global population continues to age, the demand for effective solutions to address Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy has surged. This has led to increased research and development activities, resulting in a growing array of treatment options, including prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses, and surgical interventions such as intraocular lenses and corneal procedures.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Companies

NeoImmuneTech, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neurimmune, and others.

Scope of the Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Companies- NeoImmuneTech, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neurimmune, and others.

• Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Therapies- Tysabri, Topotecan, Methylprednisolone, CE-VST01-JC, Enfuvirtide, Tenofovir-Emtricitabine, and others.

• Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Dynamics: Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Drivers and Barriers

• Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

