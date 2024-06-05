Whisky Education Foundation Presents "Whiskey in the Park" – A Premier Tasting Event in San Jose

Whisky EDU celebrating great whisky bottles Happy to share Writers Tears Whisky in the park

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Whisky Education Foundation is thrilled to announce the upcoming "Whisky in the Park" event, set to take place on June 15, 2024, in the scenic surroundings of San Jose’s most beloved outdoor venue. This unique tasting event promises an exceptional experience for both whisky enthusiasts and newcomers alike, offering an educational journey through the world of whisky.

Event Details:

Date: June 15, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: History Park, San Jose, CA

"Whisky in the Park" is designed to provide attendees with an immersive and enlightening experience. The event will feature a curated selection of whiskies from around the world, offering a diverse range of flavors and styles. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the rich heritage of whisky, learn about the distillation process, and discover the art of whisky tasting.

Highlights of the Event:

- Expert-Led Tastings: Gain insights from renowned whisky experts who will guide you through the tasting process, sharing their knowledge and passion for this timeless spirit.

- Whisky Masterclasses: Participate in exclusive masterclasses that delve into flavors and pairings with different types of products and flavor profiles.

- Buffet by Golden Harvest: Enjoy delectable food to be paired with unique characteristics of each whisky.

- Live Entertainment: Experience live music from Mark Hill of The Time Machine that will set the perfect ambiance for an afternoon of whisky appreciation.

- Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow whisky enthusiasts, industry professionals, and influencers in a relaxed and convivial setting.

- Whiskey Bottle Pull: It's a whiskey grab bag. Take a home a bottle of whisky to share with your family and friends.

"We are excited to continue to grow the Whisky in the Park Festival, offering a memorable and educational experience for our guests," said Douglas Smith, Director of the Whisky Education Foundation. "Our goal is to foster a deeper appreciation for whisky and promote responsible consumption through engaging and informative events."

Tickets for "Whisky in the Park" are now available for purchase on the Whisky Education Foundation’s website. Don't miss this chance to elevate your whisky knowledge and enjoy an unforgettable day in the park.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Whisky in the Park Event Page.

About Whisky Education Foundation:

The Whisky Education Foundation is dedicated to promoting the appreciation of whisky through educational events, tastings, and seminars. Our mission is to help individuals discover the nuances of whisky, enhance their tasting skills, and enjoy whisky responsibly. We also provide training and the opportunity for folks in the hospitality industry to become spirits judging at our yearly whisky judging we do for Whiskies of the World. Additionally, Whisky EDU is a source for private tastings for companies and private parties.

Media Contact:

Douglas Smith

Director, Whisky Education Foundation

Email: doug@whiskyedu.org

Phone: 408-799-6242

Website: https://whiskyedu.org

