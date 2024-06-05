Invesmar Advances on SDGs: Firm Commitment to a Sustainable Future

Invesmar has a strategic premise of commitment to sustainability.

Invesmar, committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promotes, evolves, and integrates sustainable actions within its business operations.

We are convinced that sustainability goes beyond business and financial results.” — Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar

Invesmar, a business group dedicated to generating value and promoting sustainable development, prioritizes four SDGs, to which it contributes through actions and goals in managing its business, aiming to evolve daily and impact global Sustainable Development challenges.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a global UN initiative aimed at addressing the world's major challenges, such as poverty, inequality, and climate change, by 2030.

It is vital for companies to join these goals, as active participation, aligned with stakeholders, can accelerate progress and generate lasting positive impacts.

Invesmar is a business group that specifically contributes to four of these crucial goals:

- SDG 2: Zero Hunger – Invesmar works to contribute to food security and promote sustainable agriculture.

- SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth – The organization focuses on promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth through decent and formal employment.

- SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production – Good practices are implemented to meet a sustainable production and consumption chain.

- SDG 13: Climate Action – The business group implements strategies that contribute to mitigating climate change and preserving the environment.

Invesmar's Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability is in Invesmar's DNA.

Invesmar implements strategies and actions to protect natural resources from various environmental action fronts:

- Emission Management and Climate Change: Invesmar carries out plans that contribute to the reduction and compensation of greenhouse gases.

- Biodiversity: is part of the environmental intervention plans, sustainably preserving ecosystems.

- Waste Management: naturally involves the process of reducing, reusing, and recycling waste generated in operations.

- Water Management: promotes the efficient use, care, and conservation of water resources.

- Energy Management: a culture of energy care, as well as the implementation of clean energies seeking energy efficiency, through actions such as installing solar panels.

Corporate Governance and Ethics of Invesmar

Transparency and ethics are the foundation of Invesmar's governance structure.

The company follows strict protocols to ensure that all decisions and operations reflect integrity and responsibility.

Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar, comments:

"We are convinced that sustainability goes beyond business and financial results. At Invesmar, we know that when we generate value for our stakeholders, economically, socially, and environmentally, we make a positive impact to generate well-being."

Invesmar has established a corporate governance system that includes a sustainability and audit committee and proper risk management, ensuring that all business practices are responsible and aligned with international standards.

This system is based on four key pillars:

- Control Bodies: includes the Shareholders' Assembly, the Board of Directors, and the Executive Management, which oversee and direct the strategic aspects of the group.

- Management Instances: strategic, sustainability, and audit committees that monitor and guide business operations.

- Compliance: risk management and internal audits to ensure regulatory compliance, as well as ethics and transparency.

- Principles and Values: a corporate ethics code and corporate policies that guide the actions of all Invesmar collaborators.

Invesmar: Challenges and Sustainable Future

Looking to the future, Invesmar has a strategic premise of commitment to sustainability.

With initiatives to expand its scope, the company prepares each day to overcome the challenges of the coming years while executing and focusing its contribution to the SDGs and the planet.

Invesmar aims to execute and optimize sustainable business practices, continually improving and expanding its socio-environmental responsibility initiatives.

