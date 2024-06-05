CEPTES Announces Updates to XfilesPro Document Management Application on Salesforce AppExchange

CEPTES customers using Salesforce & SharePoint integration for document collaboration can now benefit from file tagging & multi-site uploading functionalities

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES today announced it has updated the XfilesPro Document Management application on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, providing customers new ways to manage documents in SharePoint with document tagging and multi-site file upload features. XfilesPro is an advanced document storage and collaboration application for Salesforce. For better storage management and collaboration, it helps customers store Salesforce files in their preferred external systems such as SharePoint, AWS S3, OneDrive, or Google Drive.

XfilesPro is currently available on AppExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N30000008YbzMEAS

XfilesPro Document Management

XfilesPro offers a complete suite of document generation, eSignature, external storage & collaboration solutions through multiple applications to meet evolving document management needs. Considering the growing adoption of SharePoint as a preferred storage for documents, XfilesPro has rolled out two essential features. Customers can now upload unlimited Salesforce files to multiple SharePoint sites. This will help them segregate business documents & keep the right file on the right SharePoint site. The new feature will enable seamless document access and ensure security.

In addition, XfilesPro has also introduced a document tagging feature for SharePoint. Users can tag documents automatically or manually. Tags can be added to any document either while uploading or after uploading. Users can also use custom tags. This allows documents to be organized based on content, purpose, or relevance. This feature will help businesses improve document searchability, and meet compliance and reporting needs. In the upcoming Salesforce World Tour London 2024, on June 6th, customers can get an opportunity to see all these new XfilesPro features and other document management capabilities as the CEPTES team will be there in London for the World Tour as a sponsor.

Comments on the News

"We are on a mission to make XfilesPro the most trusted and advanced document management application for our customers. Empowering businesses with an intuitive document tagging feature for SharePoint with XfilesPro unlocks a treasure trove of efficiency and collaboration. By seamlessly categorizing documents, customers can easily transform data into actionable insights, driving innovation and productivity to new heights," said Harish Kumar, Co-founder of CEPTES Software.

"XfilesPro is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by offering document management solutions including doc gen, eSign, storage, and collaboration," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce." AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About CEPTES Software

CEPTES Software is a Salesforce Partner that delivers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. With over 14 years of experience, they have enabled the transformation of various business verticals for over 1000 companies across different industries. Regarded as a leader in developing future-proof products and offering managed services, CEPTES is well known for its premium AppExchange applications DataArchiva, XfilesPro, 200 OK, and RealE 360.

For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

XfilesPro Product Demo for Salesforce Document Management