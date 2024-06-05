CEPTES Announces Updates to XfilesPro Document Management Application on Salesforce AppExchange

CEPTES customers can now access and share documents in Salesforce with enhanced security and efficiency

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES today announced it has updated the XfilesPro Document Management application on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps & experts, providing customers new ways to securely access and share documents in Salesforce. XfilesPro is an advanced document management application that helps customers integrate their external storage systems such as SharePoint, AWS S3, OneDrive, or Google Drive with Salesforce for better storage management and document collaboration.

CEPTES XfilesPro Document Management Application is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N30000008YbzMEAS.

XfilesPro Document Management for Salesforce: Integrate, Store, Collaborate

In the recent update, XfilesPro has rolled out multiple security features related to document access and sharing. Customers can now secure a document or the entire folder to particular users, profiles, or groups. Only authorized users will own the ability to share documents with other users, profiles, or groups. To limit document access and make it more secure, document owner can control critical functionalities such as the creation of a new document, deletion of any existing document, and downloading or uploading of documents at the user and profile level. Documents can be shared with external users who are not using Salesforce via one-time links. These links will be password protected and the owner can set the password expiration time. In the upcoming Salesforce World Tour London 2024, on June 6th, customers can get an opportunity to see all these new XfilesPro features and other document management capabilities as the CEPTES team will be there in London for the World Tour as a sponsor.

Comments on the News

"Embracing innovation in document management means prioritizing security & efficiency. With the new security features in XfilesPro, the application not only streamlines processes but also fosters trust, ensuring critical business documents remain safeguarded in an ever-evolving digital landscape," said Harish Kumar, Co-founder of CEPTES Software.

"XfilesPro is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by offering document management solutions including doc gen, eSign, storage, and collaboration," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce." AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About CEPTES Software

CEPTES Software is a Salesforce Partner that delivers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. With over 14 years of experience, they have enabled the transformation of various business verticals for over 1000 companies across different industries. Regarded as a leader in developing future-proof products and offering managed services, CEPTES is well known for its premium AppExchange applications DataArchiva, XfilesPro, 200 OK, and RealE 360.

For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

