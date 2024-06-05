12th Business Opportunities Fair 2024

Description

In 2024, ADB will conduct its second in-person Business Opportunities Fair (BOF) after the pandemic.

The ADB BOF is a one-stop forum for consultants, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and civil society organizations looking to provide goods, works, and services for ADB projects. It has proven to be an excellent opportunity to network with peers in the industry and with ADB specialists in the energy, transport, water, urban development, climate change, agriculture, environment, public management, finance, health, and education sectors.

One-on-one meetings

Appointments with ADB staff can be requested by registered participants through the appointments desk at the BOF. Appointments can be scheduled with ADB sector and project processing experts from project departments, subject to their availability, and with procurement specialists from ADB’s Procurement, Portfolio and Financial Management Department (PPFD) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Networking among participants

Participants are invited to utilize the following ADB networking groups within the LinkedIn platform to communicate with other relevant professionals and prospective BOF participants.

A participants’ networking lounge will be available to participants over the two-day duration of the BOF. This provides a venue for participants to meet among themselves for face-to-face introductions and information exchange, and to explore possible areas of cooperation.

Objectives

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to:

meet with ADB staff in procurement, consulting, project management, and related operations.

meet with ADB sector specialists.

network with other consulting firms and suppliers from donor and developing member countries.

hear presentations on how to qualify for ADB-financed contracts.

discover what business opportunities are available and where.

At the end of the event, participants will have:

discovered the advantages of ADB-financed contracts.

received an inside look at ADB's policies and procedures for the procurement of goods and works, the recruitment of consultants, and the engagement of NGOs and civil society organizations.

learned how to locate business opportunities.

learned the best ways to prepare responsive bids and proposals.

received first-hand information on contracting opportunities by sector currently available under ongoing ADB-financed projects, and upcoming ADB pipeline projects.

explored areas of cooperation with other BOF participants.

Expected output

The BOF aims to attract the most talented professionals, and to help them qualify for ADB projects. This increasing pool of highly competent bidders ensures the success of ADB projects.

Target participants

From ADB member countries:

consultants

contractors

manufacturers

suppliers/traders

NGOs and civil society organizations

government officials

embassy/trade commissioners

think-tanks, institutes, academia, and centers of excellence

How to register

REGISTER NOW to join BOF 2024

Resource speakers

ADB procurement and sector specialists will present general requirements for doing business with the ADB, applicable ADB policies and procedures for procurement of goods, works, and services, and ongoing and upcoming business opportunities.

The sector specialists will discuss ADB's loan, technical assistance, and grant pipelines in the agriculture, environment, energy, public management, finance, transport, water, urban development, health, and education sectors as well as in the thematic areas of climate change, public–private partnerships, and private sector operations.

Specialists on ADB’s engagement with NGOs and civil society organizations will present a dedicated session on ADB business opportunities for these organizations.

Key documents

Please read the following documents before registering to the BOF and making any travel arrangements.

Costs

Attendance at the event is free. However, ADB does not cover travel and travel-related costs and arrangements (i.e., return airfare, hotel accommodation, daily subsistence, ground transport, and appropriate visa, if required) for participation to the event in Manila, Philippines.

Event organizers (logistics)

Clarissa Santos (Ms)

Logistics Administrator

Jhoanna "Gigi" Quimson (Ms)

Logistics Assistant

Jerald Acosta (Mr)

Digital Events/Social Media Coordinator

Business Opportunities Outreach Initiatives (RETA 9721)

Asian Development Bank