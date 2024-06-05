PHILIPPINES, June 5 - Press Release

June 5, 2024 Tolentino urges DFA to study possible violations of International Humanitarian Law by China following Ayungin Shoal incident Senate Majority Leader Francis N. Tolentino has called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to study possible violations of International Humanitarian Law by China, following the May 19 conflict in Ayungin Shoal, where members of the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) seized and dumped overboard food supplies meant for Philippine Navy personnel stationed aboard the grounded BRP Sierra Madre. Interviewed by Headstart host Karen Davila, Tolentino noted that the video footage of the incident clearly depicted the confiscation and dumping of food supplies for Philippine troops by CCG personnel. "I think the DFA should focus, not just on mere diplomatic protests, but to study possible violations of International Humanitarian Law," stated Tolentino, who also chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. "We have to understand that even if there is no direct conflict yet, there is a known prohibition, which is recognized (under International Humanitarian Law) of starvation as a method of warfare," added the principal author and sponsor of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Senate Bill No. 2492). He continued: "What happened was essentially a deprivation of food supplies (which) involves violations of the right to life and the right to food..this is ostensibly an act of aggression." At the same time, Tolentino affirmed his support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the statement made by AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. that Filipino troops stationed at Ayungin are authorized to carry weapons and have the right to defend themselves. "I agree with Gen. Brawner that the BRP Sierra Madre is a commissioned ship; the occupants of the said vessel are authorized to bear arms...and are allowed to defend themselves. I don't see any act of aggression on the part of the Philippine Navy," he stressed.