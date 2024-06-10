TunesKit iPhone Unlocker Upgrades to Support Multiple Languages

I Forgot My iPhone Passcode? Fixed! TunesKit iPhone Unlocker Main Interface

Whenever people forget their iPhone passcode, they can try the upgraded TunesKit iPhone Unlocker to regain access to the device easily.

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker is a useful tool to help iOS users regain access to their devices when they forget the passcode.” — William Garcia

KOWLOON, HONGKONG, CHINA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, TunesKit Studio has upgraded its popular iPhone Unlocker program to a new level, with multiple languages supported. Besides English, it has German, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese. In addition, the software can automatically detect the current system language as the default language. By doing so, TunesKit provides more users worldwide with a better user experience.

"I forgot my iPhone passcode. What should I do?" "We received many similar questions from our customers every day," said a TunesKit spokesperson. "Forgetting your iPhone passcode can be a stressful experience, especially when your device contains important personal data," added he. That's why the TunesKit iPhone Unlocker has been developed and upgraded. The tool helps users unlock their iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, ensuring users can regain access without too much hassle.

When users forget the passcode to their iPhone, or their device is disabled after multiple incorrect attempts, a third-party app like TunesKit iPhone Unlocker is worth a shot. It is a professional iOS unlocking tool that helps people unlock an iPhone without a passcode. Even if users don't remember the Apple ID account or password, TunesKit can easily remove the Apple ID without a password. Besides, the powerful tool can also help users get rid of Screen Time passcode, MDM lock, etc.

TunesKit works well on Windows and macOS computers and is fully compatible with all iOS devices or versions. Here are some simple steps on how to unlock an iPhone when forgetting the passcode with TunesKit iPhone Unlocker:

Step 1: Download and install the TunesKit iPhone Unlocker on a computer and connect the iPhone to it with a USB cable.

Step 2: Click the "Unlock iOS Screen" option on the interface, and click "Start".

Step 3: Click the "Download" button to download the firmware package, then click the "Unlock" button. After a few minutes, TunesKit will successfully remove the passcode from the device.

Key Features of TunesKit iPhone Unlocker v2.6.0

* Support multiple languages and use the current system language as the default language

* Help users remove the screen locks on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod when forgetting the passcode or the device is disabled

* Unlock iOS devices when face and fingerprint recognition fails to work

* Remove Apple ID, Screen Time passcode, MDM lock without passcode

* Factory Reset iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch without password or iTunes

* Unlock iOS devices within several steps, with no tedious operations

* It is super easy to use with a concise user interface

Price and Compatibility

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker gives users a free trial to have a test and check whether their device and iOS version are supported. To unlock the app's full features, users should subscribe to its 1-month plan at $29.95 or 1-year plan at $39.95. Users can also buy the program once and enjoy lifetime service for $59.95. TunesKit iPhone Unlocker is now fully compatible with the latest iOS version. This program is also available on the newest macOS 14 and Windows 11. Anyone can download TunesKit iPhone Unlocker for free here: https://www.tuneskit.com/iphone-unlocker/

About TunesKit

TunesKit Studio is an industry leader that focuses on developing innovative iOS utilities for users all over the world. Its popular software includes system recovery, password recovery, activation unlocker, and data recovery for iOS devices. Many customers have used the TunesKit program to solve their iOS problems and spoke highly of it.

How to Unlock iPhone When Forgot Passcode with TunesKit