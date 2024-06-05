Mineral Resources and Energy invites applications for Junior Mining Exploration Fund

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), in partnership with the Council for Geoscience (CGS) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has issued the first call for applications to the Junior Mining Exploration Fund (JMEF).

Officially established earlier this year, the R400 million exploration fund aims to enable eligible South African junior mining enterprises to access funding for prospecting work; increase access to mine ore bodies; and promote economic inclusion to support equitable economic growth.

Eligible enterprises are encouraged to submit applications to jmef@idc.co.za or alternatively submit physical documents at the IDC offices at 19 Fredman Drive, Sandton. Assistance with online submissions is also available at the IDC or DMRE regional offices.

Details of the required documents can be found on www.idc.co.za/junior-mining/

The closing date for this round of applications is 12th July 2024.

For enquiries:

Makhosonke Buthelezi

Cell: 082 359 5584

E-mail: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za