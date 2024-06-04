Senate Resolution 196 Printer's Number 1680

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - programs, trauma-informed trainings for criminal justice

professionals and reentry programs; and

WHEREAS, Court diversion and mentoring programs have proven

effective in helping veterans cope with challenges ranging from

mental health to transitioning back into civilian life; and

WHEREAS, Sustained research and evaluation is needed to

continuously improve data collection, identify, share and

rectify programming gaps and barriers to services across and

between all levels of government and involve community

stakeholders regarding issues affecting veterans involved in the

criminal justice system; and

WHEREAS, There is a growing recognition of the connection

between the prevalence of PTSD or PTSI, traumatic brain injuries

and military sexual trauma among veterans with readjustment

issues, particularly with veterans involved in the criminal

justice system; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Pennsylvania Commission

on Sentencing to conduct a thorough and comprehensive study on

the effects that post-traumatic stress disorder or injury,

military sexual trauma and traumatic brain injury have on

service members, veterans and their families who are directly or

indirectly involved or implicated in any portion or component of

the criminal justice system; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing

conduct the study in collaboration with the Department of

Corrections, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs,

the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the

Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts and the Attorney

General; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing

