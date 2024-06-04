Senate Resolution 196 Printer's Number 1680
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - programs, trauma-informed trainings for criminal justice
professionals and reentry programs; and
WHEREAS, Court diversion and mentoring programs have proven
effective in helping veterans cope with challenges ranging from
mental health to transitioning back into civilian life; and
WHEREAS, Sustained research and evaluation is needed to
continuously improve data collection, identify, share and
rectify programming gaps and barriers to services across and
between all levels of government and involve community
stakeholders regarding issues affecting veterans involved in the
criminal justice system; and
WHEREAS, There is a growing recognition of the connection
between the prevalence of PTSD or PTSI, traumatic brain injuries
and military sexual trauma among veterans with readjustment
issues, particularly with veterans involved in the criminal
justice system; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Pennsylvania Commission
on Sentencing to conduct a thorough and comprehensive study on
the effects that post-traumatic stress disorder or injury,
military sexual trauma and traumatic brain injury have on
service members, veterans and their families who are directly or
indirectly involved or implicated in any portion or component of
the criminal justice system; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing
conduct the study in collaboration with the Department of
Corrections, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs,
the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the
Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts and the Attorney
General; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing
20230SR0196PN1680 - 2 -
