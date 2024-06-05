SABECO and HCYU renew partnership to help unlock the potential of local Việt Nam enterprises

VIETNAM, June 5 - HÀ NỘI — Following a successful two year collaboration, the HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) on Wednesday in Hà Nội signed a renewed agreement to elevate the strategic partnership for the next three years.

This will further enhance and continue numerous activities aimed at creating more mutual benefits for the community and society, contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam.

In the 2024-26 framework of co-operation, HCYU and SABECO have agreed to co-ordinate and implement activities focused on three areas.

They will collaborate on proposing initiatives and implementing suitable action programmes to engage the community in combating climate change, aligning with the National green growth strategy for 2021-30.

The two organisations plan on supporting and 'unlocking' the potential of local enterprises, brands and local specialties of the One Commune One Product (OCOP) model, thereby contributing to local economic development, promoting community connections and support disadvantaged Vietnamese labourers through annual Tết (Lunar New Year) activities.

They will promote physical exercise and help cultivate a dynamic, active lifestyle within the community through sports projects and initiatives that also promote responsible drinking.

Previous actions from SABECO and the HCYU saw them install solar-powered streetlights along 34 km of roads in border areas, plant trees in 20 provinces, organise a football tournament, combined with cultural activities for youth nationwide and along with supporting OCOP enterprises. Alongside these efforts, there was a marketing push to raise awareness and promote responsible drinking across the entire SABECO system, among partners within the supply chain and across community programmes.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ngô Văn Cường, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee's Inspection Commission, said: "The HCYU and SABECO have demonstrated proactivity and close co-ordination in implementing activities across various fields. These activities were practical, meaningful, widely impactful and have created positive effects among union members, youth, and the entire society.

"They have contributed to the common goal of generating mutual benefits to the community, promoting SABECO’s brand, and enhancing the effectiveness of the Youth Union's work and youth movements. Building on these successes, the memorandum of understanding for the 2024-26 period inherits the positive outcomes achieved and incorporates adjustments and additional cooperative activities in line with the operational orientations of both parties."

Lester Tan, General Director of SABECO, said: “The successful collaboration programmes with the Central Youth Union in the past have laid a solid foundation for us to continue partnering in community projects with greater goals. These aim to create strong and positive impacts, bringing mutual benefits to stakeholders, the community, and ultimately contributing to the overall development of Việt Nam’s economy and society.

“As Việt Nam’s leading beer brand, SABECO is committed to acting beyond simply environmental stewardship but is also taking greater social and governance accountability. We are aligned with Việt Nam’s 2050 net zero emissions targets while continuing to work with local communities throughout Việt Nam to contribute to the country’s socio-economic development. "

During the 2022-24 period, SABECO and the HCYU completed two large-scale projects: 'Light Up The Rural' which installed solar-powered lights along 73 km of roads, contributing to a safer and more sustainable living environment in rural areas across 63 provinces; and the 'Fostering Sports' project, which upgraded 30 community sports fields across Việt Nam.

Additionally, SABECO has supported programmes to enhance the competitiveness of over 500 rural youth entrepreneurs, honoured outstanding agricultural start-ups and contributed to the national goal of digital transformation in agriculture. — VNS