Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with LazyOtter

SINGAPORE, June 05, 2024

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with LazyOtter

OKX Wallet is now integrated with LazyOtter, a DeFi risk evaluation protocol. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access LazyOtter's solutions via web extension.

LazyOtter’s 'Protocol Risk Evaluation Framework' is a testament to its commitment to multi-dimensional risk analysis. Unlike traditional, one-dimensional models, LazyOtter's framework dissects risks across three key domains: technical, economic and operational. Within these domains, LazyOtter delves into 15 meticulously defined categories, each designed to uncover and address specific vulnerabilities.



