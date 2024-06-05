Elite Elevators launches its first in-house manufactured home lifts, the X300 and X300 Plus
Byline Powered by robust technology, exclusive features and a classy design, the X300 and X300 Plus smart home lifts are all set to revolutionise the industry.CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chennai, India - On May 11, 2024, Elite Elevators launched its first flagship product: The X300 and X300 Plus smart home elevators. Joining its impressive product range, the X300 and X300 Plus are pioneering a new generation of affordable and safe home lifts. Elite Elevators is an Indian home lift brand, established in 2013. The brand’s core focus is to offer Indian homeowners smart home lifts with the best technology complemented by awe-inspiring aesthetics. The launch of the X300 and X300 Plus are the brand’s first venture into manufacturing their products in-house.
The X300 and X300 Plus usher in a new era of home elevators with their design, performance, technology and safety. They are the first home elevators with a multi-mode performance feature and the largest cabin size (1500mm x 1500mm). Homeowners can choose between the Sports, Comfort, Eco and Personalisation modes to create a ride experience that suits their lifestyles. The X300 and X300 Plus harness the power of a deftly-engineered dynamic motor and gearless belt drive. The motor enables these home lifts to provide two times faster performance while the gearless belt drive provides a gentle, smooth and quiet performance. The dynamic motor comes with a lifetime warranty.
“With the X300 and X300 Plus, we’ve created residential lifts that meet the standards and affordability criteria most homeowners look for. These residential lifts offer double the speed, phenomenal craftsmanship and elevated aesthetics. They are also customisable in most aspects. The end result is residential lifts that are functional and stylish with a performance that keeps one coming back for more,” said a spokesperson for Elite Elevators.
The X300 and X300 Plus deliver a smooth performance punctuated by effortless landings. Completely enclosed in glass, they add an elegant and timeless feel to homes. Since the components of the home lift are visible, they are powder-coated to prevent rust from damaging the aesthetics. Additionally, the powder-coating feature comes with a ten-year warranty. The X300 home lift is the standard version while the X300 Plus is the more premium variant. Highly exclusive features such as custom floor names, digital custom-built nameplates, app control, floor-restricted access, and custom floor name announcements are available only in the X300 Plus.
To learn more about bookings for the X300/X300 Plus smart home elevators, contact: + 91 9361613131.
About Elite Elevators:
Elite Elevators is an Indian home mobility company with its head office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company provides home lifts, stairlifts, platform lifts, gearless home elevators and hydraulic lifts to residences across the country. Elite Elevators is the authorised global partner of TK Access Solutions, a division of TK Elevator, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of premium home mobility products. Engineered in Germany and made in Italy, their home lifts can be customised to meet each client's individual needs. Elite Elevators has a global presence with operations in Australia, Malaysia and the UAE. For more information, visit www.eliteelevators.com
Arrchana
Elite Elevators
+91 93616 13131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other